DUMMERSTON — Billie Slade was a young child, living a few towns away in Jamaica, when she first encountered the magic of Green Mountain Camp for Girls.
As she transitions into retirement, she's now spent 23 summers at the camp. She was a camper and counselor for 11 years and director for 12.
"It was always my favorite place on Earth," she said.
This will mark her last summer as the director. She would like to stay on as a consultant.
Slade said she's "getting old" and needs "some work/life balance."
In addition to the intensive five or six months at the camp, she also runs the nature-based Wonder in the Woods day care program on the same campus. She rents the space from the camp and has a contract through June, and intends to continue the program.
"It was hard to do that 50 hours a week and this 50 hours a week," she said. "I thought it was OK when I was 10 years younger but it's getting to be harder and harder."
Her hope, she said, is that her successor is "somebody who understands the heart of this place, because it's magical."
"It's got a really unique culture," she said, "not only about empowering girls to believe in themselves, but just the whole culture of kindness, to be in a place where they don't have any mirrors, because we want girls to think about who they are inside, and what they really care about, rather than what they look like, which is what society is telling them to care about."
Slade said her proudest achievement at the camp likely is the Launching Leaders program she initiated about five or six years ago.
The grant-funded program expanded upon the interview and application process for new counselors, offering even more real-life experience in securing the job then leading activities and helping out with various tasks. Program participants then are first in line for paid positions at the camp.
Many counselors have gone on to be come teachers, Slade said, "so it becomes a career path for a lot of people."
Felicity Bedell, site director at the camp, thought she wanted to be a nurse. She went through three years of nursing school but ended up switching into health science with a behavioral psychology specialty and now works as a behavioral interventionist in a youth crisis center.
"We do short term stabilization, which is really amazing work and tough," she said.
Bedell credited her experience at the camp, where she worked as a counselor and counselor-in-training, with informing her decision to change career paths.
"My favorite thing is how important everyone can feel in their own unique way," she said of the camp. "We all have different things that we become empowered through and we all have such diverse skills."
Bedell said Slade is "amazing at finding all these different types of skills and people to come together into one big team that can do anything."
One of Slade's goals over the years involved hiring staff whom campers would see themselves reflected in. She actively recruited women of color, nonbinary people and those with low income backgrounds.
"I don't want it to be a bunch of cheerleader types who just are coming to camp for the summer from the Berkshires or something," she said. "I think that having the Afghan refugees here [as campers] has helped immensely in terms of the kids being exposed to people of different cultures. That's been really cool."
Ensuring that not everyone looks alike or has the same background has been "a really big push of mine," Slade said. She recounted how her first exposure to Black people had been as a young camper.
Her wishes for the camp are similar to ones other campers have shared over the years in an activity where they name theirs. She wants the camp to go on forever and to continue to thrive.
Slade said she'll miss the children, the staff and "the fact that I know that I'm really making a difference in kids' lives."
"That's the reason I've been doing it all these years," she said. "It's because I know the impact it has on these girls, and I know the impact it had on me. I was a little kid in Jamaica, Vermont, and we had no money."
Slade said her pediatrician suggested she go to camp as a child and she received a scholarship to attend. She fell in love.
"I feel really proud of the fact that I'm leaving the camp in really good condition," she said. "We are thriving, probably more so than we have in decades, and camp's full. We sold out in 26 minutes when we opened registration."
The camp turns 106 years old this summer and will host a reunion July 15.
"We're going to be giving tours for people who haven't been here since all the big changes were made for the centennial back in 2017," Slade said. "We're going to have a spaghetti dinner, we're going to have a big campfire and sing along with s'mores and all the things that they probably remember no matter how long ago they came."
The reunion also will serve a chance to say goodbye to the iconic "White House" at the entrance of the camp. Slade, who has lived there until she recently bought a house nearby on the Dummerston-Putney line, said the home conjures memories for a lot of people.
When she came as a camper, the house contained a camp store. Stamps, bathing caps or other essential items could be procured through the window.
During summer months throughout the years, the home housed maintenance workers, lifeguards and cooks. Only in 2011, when Slade arrived to be the director, was the home used year round.
Slade said the building is rotting and the foundation is crumbling.
"When they started pricing out what it was going to cost to fix everything that needed to be fixed, it was way more than building a house," she said. "If it's a house that was built in 1912, you can imagine how energy efficient it's not."
Plans are underway to demolish the house and bring in a shell of a new one. Contractors were hired for the interior work.
The new building will serve as the director's housing and camp office.