Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.