CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Chesterfield Conservation Commission is asking area residents to document the flora and fauna in town to help it update the Chesterfield Natural Resources Inventory.
Data collected by participants on Sunday will go toward the creation of “Town of Chesterfield: A Living Field Guide.”
The project, which is supported by the Conservation Commission and the Chesterfield School Outdoor Education Committee, is being undertaken by Moosewood Ecological.
To participate in the BioBlitz, folks will need to download to their mobile devices iNaturalist, an app that allows for the sharing of data collected by amateur naturalists.
“When a photo or sound recording is shared to iNaturalist, expert naturalists help identify what was observed,” said Jeffrey Littleton, Moosewood’s principal ecologist and a resident of Chesterfield. “As of April 2021, beginner and master naturalists alike have used iNaturalist to document more than 300 wild species in Chesterfield.”
The official BioBlitz kicks off at midnight on Sunday and stretches to midnight on Monday, said Littleton, but participants can contribute any time to the project.
“The iNaturalist app is really accessible,” said Moosewood project manager Steven Lamonde. “If I’m just hanging out and a wasp comes into the house, I can put that on the list. If there’s a spider in the closet or a snake in the basement, I can document it without even leaving the house.”
iNaturalist is a joint initiative by the California Academy of Sciences and the National Geographic Society.
“We thought iNaturalist is a wonderful way of engaging the public to get involved and connect people with nature,” said Littleton, who is hoping to capitalize on the trend of people getting outside due to being housebound as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moosewood is hosting an introduction to iNaturalist at the Chesterfield School on Sunday, from 8 to 11 a.m.
“But participating doesn’t have to be just this Sunday,” said Littleton. “Anyone can participate throughout the year.”
In addition to documenting wildlife, plants, insects, reptiles and amphibious life, said Littleton, updating the inventory is also a way for Chesterfield residents to see how climate change is affecting their community.
“We’ve had a Carolina Wren all winter long in our yard,” he said. “That’s the first time we’ve seen that happen, though species migration has been happening for decades.”
“The BioBlitz is not just about finding rare or endangered species,” said Lamonde. “It’s also about documenting what’s coming. What’s common today may not be what’s common 50 or 100 years from now.”
Littleton said another app that is valuable is eBird, which allows people to identify birds and share their sightings with people around the world.
Littleton said he hopes to publish a preliminary report this fall and a final report in the spring.
He is also hoping to use the data to help document wildlife corridors in Chesterfield, especially those that cross busy Route 9.
“New Hampshire Fish and Game has been doing some modeling of wildlife corridors,” said Littleton. “We hope the Department of Transportation gets involved in looking at where these corridors are and working on different ways to establish programs or infrastructure that can help wildlife travel safely.”
Lamonde also noted that the iNaturalist app is not just for people participating in Chesterfield’s BioBlitz.
“Anyone, anywhere, can participate,” he said.
For more information on how to get involved, go to the project website at www.inaturalist.org/projects/town-of-chesterfield-living-field-guide.