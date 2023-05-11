BRATTLEBORO — The investigation into a shooting homicide in an apartment on Birge Street on April 30 is ongoing, said the commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit.
However, said Capt. Scott Dunlap, it appears the shooting might be drug related.
“There was drug activity in the building,” he told the Reformer on Tuesday.
Dunlap also noted that the victim, Tamico Williams, 21, was from Hartford, Conn., where street gangs are known to originate that bring illegal drugs to Vermont. However, said Dunlap, it’s still not clear whether the drug activity or the shooting is gang related.
“We’re still interviewing people that were either in the building or nearby at the time of the shooting,” he said. “There are some people that don’t want to talk to us while others have. We’re just continuing to move the investigation forward.”
Two days after the shooting, when investigators released the name of the victim, they stated the shooting appeared to be “a targeted act.” However, no suspect has been identified.
The apartment building at 14 Birge St. is listed as belonging to PE 2 Housing Limited Partnership. The registered agent for the partnership is the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.