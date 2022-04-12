WESTMINSTER — The issue of whether Bellows Falls Union High School will fly a Black Lives Matter flag is not going away.
A current school director, a former school director and a school counselor told members of the Bellows Falls Union High School Board Monday night they are upset with what they called racist behavior by the board over a student’s request that the school fly the Black Lives Matter flag.
BFUHS School Counselor Andrea Carlson, BFUHS School Director Pamela Johnson-Spurlock and former WNESU Chairwoman Jessa Westclark of Grafton independently addressed the board and said they are upset at the lack of support and failure to acknowledge that racism exists at the school.
Two weeks ago, BFUHS Junior Grace Waryas made a presentation to the board and asked that the school fly the BLM flag, along with the United States and Vermont flags.
The board turned her down, but with the majority of the board voting to table the request while the school establishes a policy for such flag requests. However, several board members voted against tabling, and said the BLM flag does not belong at the school.
The issue came up again Monday night, as Carlson, who said she was speaking as a private citizen, said as a counselor she is constantly dealing with the effects of racism at the school and the damage it does to students.
Carlson praised “the courage of Grace Waryas” when she was surrounded by a group of “angry white men,” a reference to a group of Westminster men who started attending the BFUHS meetings two weeks ago when the BLM issue first came up.
Carlson said there were many racist incidents at the high school, with students using the “N” word, pulling their eyelids to mimic Asian students, and insulting Jewish and Mexican students. “Racial incidents happen regularly,” she said.
Each incident, Carlson said, “is a punch.”
“Punch, punch, punch,” she said. “Their lives don’t matter.”
Then Westclark, who stepped down in March from the union elementary board and the chairwomanship of the supervisory union, said she is also appalled at the action of those board members who voted against the BLM flag. Westclark, who was speaking remotely from the Grafton Fire Department, said she is upset by the “willful ignorance and malice” of some of the school directors. “It was embarrassing as a taxpayer,” she said. And, referring to the group of men who have attended the last two meetings, she said she is upset “with a group assembled there to intimidate a 17-year-old girl.”
Finally Johnson-Spurlock spoke at the end of the meeting, during director’s comments. She said she grew up in southern Georgia, and the statements made by some school directors against the Black Lives Matter flag two weeks ago brought back her racist childhood.
Johnson-Spurlock said many in Vermont live in a “homogeneous bubble,” and hide behind “willful ignorance” about racism. Many of the things said two weeks ago had hints of “white supremacists,” she said. Some comments “were shameful and disturbing” coming from board members, and were an indication of systemic racism.
The three women, who each spoke for several minutes, were also joined by BFUHS Director Deborah Wright of Rockingham, who said after the director’s comments that the school is not doing enough to “confront our own bias,” and that the school board is “covering our problems with a sheet.”
The school board is not doing the “hard work” of addressing racism, she said.
“Flying a flag doesn’t fix a problem,” she said.
Wright’s comments came after both Molly Banik, BFUHS chairwoman, and June Streeter, a new Westminster school director, both said they were taken aback by the reaction on social media to their vote against flying the flag.
“We got called out on social media,” said Streeter. “I don’t think anyone was rude to Grace. You can disagree and still be nice. That’s it. I’m good.”
“Be careful what you say,” Banik said. “We are responsible for what we say. This is all recorded. Social media is part of our lives.” Banik said there were some “pretty strong remarks made today.”
Earlier in the meeting, the Black Lives Matter flag request was tabled indefinitely until the school’s policy committee could come up with a policy.
After that vote was taken, the group of men — which included both Banik’s and Streeter’s husbands — left the meeting. A similar group first attended the BFUHS meeting two weeks ago, when Waryas first raised the issue.
Banik said she would “control my feelings and not say what’s on my sleeve.”