BRATTLEBORO — Local glass artists Randi Solin, Robert DuGrenier, Marta and Josh Bernbaum, Robert Dane and Zak Grace comprised two different teams that participated in the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center's Blown Away event hosted at Fire Arts Vermont on Sunday. Each team designed, created and completed glass projects, modeled after an ancient object from BMAC's current exhibit, in two hours time in front of a live audience. Finished pieces will be auctioned off at a later date to raise money for the Vermont Glass Guild’s education fund. More photos on page B3.