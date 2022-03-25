BRATTLEBORO — A School Board member’s blunt email to a student regarding an emotionally charged mask forum and the hiring of the next superintendent has raised alarms after the comments were shared with the Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council.
Liz Adams, who serves on the Windham Southeast School District Board and Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board, encouraged the student to “think about the mob mentality at the forum” last Tuesday.
“It was ugly,” Adams wrote in the email, provided to the Reformer by members of the council. “Many people there were out for blood.” Attempts by the Reformer to reach Adams were unsuccessful.
Emma Gragen, a sophomore at Brattleboro Union High School, said she reached out to Adams and the other supervisory union board members “in hope that they would hear what I had to say and realize how they acted was hurtful in my opinion.” Gragen feels the board was “dismissive” when it came to concerns about the superintendent search.
At the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board meeting last Wednesday — the day after the mask forum — parents and students spoke in support of giving Interim Superintendent Mark Speno the permanent job. Many of the speakers supporting the move were school principals and administrators.
“I am sorry if you were misled by adults who knew better that we do not make hiring decisions based on public opinion,” Adams wrote, referring to those who came to speak. “Watching these adults behave like this was appalling. None of them were hired by public opinion. To be honest, it felt like bullying to me. They knew there were new members, they knew that that was not how hiring decisions are made, and they chose to go ahead with their actions anyway. I lost some of my esteem for a number of them. It was completely inappropriate.”
Adams told Gragen she believes if just the students came to speak with the board about the superintendent hiring, “much of the process, legal restrictions, etc. would have been explained to you.”
In the email, Adams noted she’s one of the new members from the Windham Southeast School District Board elected to the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board. She began last week.
The supervisory union board includes a member representing Vernon and members representing each of the district towns of Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney. Adams lives in Putney.
The identities of job candidates are kept confidential during a candidate search as well as the reasons why someone might be hired or not, Adams wrote.
“There are many things where it is not legal for boards to respond to publicly,” she wrote. “While I had followed the publicly available information on the website, that was all I knew until I started getting emails about it from the staff, students and the public. Most of the people who spoke at the SU meeting had already contacted me via email; this includes a student petition; I didn’t even know that Mr. Speno had applied for the position.”
Hiring decisions are never made by “popular public opinion,” Adams told Gragen.
“If anything,” she wrote, “pounding on the SU board about a hiring decision was decidedly not helpful. The adults there were well aware of the (mask forum) night before and chose this time to try to pressure a board, with new members, to rescind a decision that a previous board had made.”
Gragen said the response “honestly just made me disappointed because I thought they would listen to what I, and other students, had to say.”
“I was also upset by the choice of wording she used in response to my email like ‘mob mentality,’ ‘out for blood,’ and ‘bullying,’” Gragen said. “It felt out of context because I wasn’t trying to focus on that but rather how (the board) seemed dismissive.”
After Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council member Lisa Ford brought the email up during a period reserved for public comment at a district board meeting but was told reading it would be out of order, Adams apologized in an email to the student for her “poor choice of words.”
Instead of mob mentality, Adams wrote, she should have described “a group of angry adults ... whose behavior was awful. They interrupted, shouted over people who were speaking, heckled them and jeered at them. The tone was angry and at times furious.”
Adams told Gragen she’s sorry about the initial communication. After spending more than seven hours answering emails, she wrote, “I should have waited to answer yours.”
“There’s always going to be times where people are not happy with things that School Board members or people in the administration or really anyone anywhere say so the protocol would be for you to communicate that in writing,” Board Chairwoman Kelly Young told Ford, adding that the board will be participating in upcoming trainings.
Ford called for board members to be more professional and respectful. Young apologized.
“We should be celebrating our students who speak freely about what they support and hearing from a board member that public opinion doesn’t matter and that people expressing their opinions are ‘out for blood’ doesn’t encourage freedom of speech if you’re going to be called a bully, if you have an opinion that is different than an elected official,” Ford, who also is chairwoman of the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, said in an interview. “I personally saw the refusal to read the letter as an attempt to cover up the behavior of a School Board member, and voters have a right to know how the School Board representatives are communicating with students and the general public.”
Ford said the email from Adams blames parents, teachers and students who attended the forum for creating the discourse but the School Board “undermined” Speno when Young requested holding off on having a mask-optional policy so a forum could be held.
Leadership councils in the district tend to include school staff and community members such as parents, students and other residents. Ford said the one at the Brattleboro high school includes four former members of school boards, student counselors, teachers, students and School Board member Tim Maciel, all of whom agreed the response to Gragen was inappropriate.
Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council Chairwoman Jess Gould, a parent with two students at the high school and one at the middle school, said the letter was brought to the council at its Monday meeting and Maciel agreed to bring it to the School Board.
“We felt it had to go beyond the School Board,” Gould said, adding that Gragen wanted to read the email at the meeting but couldn’t attend so Ford offered to do it instead. “It’s unfortunate that this discourse just keeps happening regardless of which side people fall on. Can we be more professional and upstanding people?”
Gould said she thinks students are doing a better job engaging in contentious discussion than adults.
“The students are rising up because they’re seeing adults behaving badly,” she said. “So they write professional letters and they get unprofessional responses, they’re like, ‘What?’ That would never fly in their classroom.”
Gragen said she hopes there can be better understanding between students, the board and school staff.
“We are very split at the moment and I believe it’s a result of recent decisions from the board and how things are being dealt with,” she said. “It feels like we’re all very disconnected as of right now especially with COVID and it would be nice to have opportunities where we could openly communicate.”
Gragen said she also hopes the incident will give students “the feeling that their voices are heard and listened to, because many of us do not feel that way.”