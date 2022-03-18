BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s new CEO comes from Shriners for Children Medical Center in Pasadena, California, where he has been Administrator since 2018.
On Friday afternoon, BMH announced that Christopher J. Dougherty will be replacing outgoing CEO Steven R. Gordon, who will retire in April. Gordon has been with BMH since 2011.
“We’d like to extend a very warm welcome to Chris Dougherty, who throughout his career has been known for his inclusive leadership style, impressive financial accomplishments, and the successful outcomes of his many initiatives,” stated Rhonda Calhoun, chairwoman of the BMH Board of Directors, in a news release. ”Chris believes deeply in a team-based, quality care approach, and he is anxious to work with our partners locally and throughout the state to ensure BMH’s role as the centerpiece of our community.”
”I am extremely humbled, honored, and excited to join the incredible team at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital,” stated Dougherty. “I really look forward to working with people at every level of the organization, and to continue building and strengthening the hospital’s rich legacy as a hub of hope, health, and healing for Brattleboro and surrounding communities.”
Prior to his tenure with Shriners, Dougherty served in a number of leadership roles including as CEO of Covenant Women’s and Children’s Hospital and Lakeside Campus in Lubbock, Texas, and as chief culture and experience officer for Covenant Health, West Texas and Eastern New Mexico Region, also based in Lubbock.
Dougherty holds a master’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration on Medical Services Administration from Widener University in Chester, Pennsylvania. He is a current member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
Dougherty will relocate to Brattleboro with his wife Wendy. They have two adult children, Shane and Courtney.