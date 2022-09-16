BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital received a double dose of good news this week when its budget was approved and it received a federal grant.
The Green Mountain Care Board approved BMH's fiscal year 2023 budget, which includes a 14.9 percent rate increase over the current year.
"It is very welcome news that comes at a point when our hospital is working hard to stabilize its finances and operations following what we all hope is the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Dougherty, president and chief executive officer. "Given the challenges posed by soaring inflation, workforce shortages and uncertainty around the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we felt our budget proposal was responsible. Fortunately, the Green Mountain Care Board agreed; and now BMH can move forward with our work to ensure that the communities we serve continue to have access to a broad range of high quality, affordable health care services."
The budget proposed for next year was $108,480,389. This year, the budget estimate was $96,860,486 but the actual expenditures are projected to be $104,384,215.
BMH also received $637,600 from the USDA through the Emergency Rural Healthcare Grant.
"It will help BMH complete a major telephone upgrade that, financially speaking, we would not have been able to accomplish on our own," said Jennifer Griffey, chief financial officer. "These upgrades will allow us to significantly enhance our investment in telehealth services, which, as a rural hospital, play an essential role in removing barriers that often prevent people from receiving the health care they need and deserve."
The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $1.6 million in grants to Vermont this week.
Little Rivers Healthcare in Wells River received a $1 million grant to increase patient access to needed services. Funding is meant for additional exam rooms, health offices, care team support spaces, bathrooms, and a waiting room, work reception area and fire safety compliance work.
These investments are in addition to last month’s $1 million grant awarded to Springfield Hospital, and part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s national focus on supporting rural health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic through the American Rescue Plan Act.