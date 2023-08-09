BRATTLEBORO and TOWNSHEND — The state of Windham County's two hospitals is healthy, according to documents filed with the Green Mountain Care Board, which is tasked with reviewing and approving budgets for Vermont’s 14 community hospitals.
"We have been fortunate enough to have additional volume each year to help pay for increased operating costs," said Stephen Brown, Grace Cottage Hospital's chief financial officer. "Volume is up drastically in the emergency department and outpatient rehab clinic as well."
Brown said Grace Cottage's expected budget for the 2024 fiscal year is $30 million, with revenues forecasted at just over $29 million.
That deficit is consistent with previous years, though in fiscal year 2022, during the height of the pandemic, the deficit was nearly $1.7 million.
"Last year we were considerably over budget because of the cost of [traveling nurses] and what's happening in the marketplace for the purchase of those services," said Brown. "But we're also seeing significant increases in almost everything else we spend money on, whether it's energy, whether it's waste removal, medical supplies, laboratory supplies, food. ... Everything that we're buying in the marketplace has gone up dramatically and we've got to have an accurate reflection of those costs in our budget."
Grace Cottage has its own pharmacy, which also has contributed to its overall fiscal health because it's able to purchase pharmaceuticals at a reduced cost through the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program.
Grace Cottage covers its deficit with strong financial and volunteer support from the communities it serves, said Doug DiVello, the hospital's chief executive officer.
"We are here because we have a community that wants us here when they need it," he said.
The same is true in Brattleboro, said Christopher Dougherty, chief executive officer of Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
"2024 marks the 120th anniversary of BMH," he said. "That doesn't happen without an unbelievable two-way street and is embraced by the community. Certainly the hospital must embrace the community and I believe that that's what we see happening."
BMH is budgeting operating expenses for fiscal year 2024 at a little more than $114 million and is projecting a net increase in revenues of just over $840,000. That helps to offset losses of around $5 million over the past three years.
"We had a bad fiscal year 2022 mostly because of the impact of the continuing Coronavirus pandemic," said Dougherty. "But we've rebounded quite well in 2023 and are headed towards a breakeven year after about a $4 million loss the prior year, so we feel good about that."
Donations from community members and organizations such as the Thomas Thompson Trust have helped to fill that gap.
"We treasure our relationship with the community," said Dougherty. "We exist for no other reason than to improve the health and lives of this wonderful community."
BMH also has its own investment portfolio, said Dougherty, that helps it weather financial uncertainty.
"It's always a good safety net," he said. "The good news is we've never touched the principle of anything that is in our investment funds. It's for a rainy day and God forbid there'd be such a rainy day to go into them."
At BMH, about 80 percent of the clientele depend on Medicare and Medicaid and at Grace Cottage, that number is 71 percent. Both hospitals expect that number to increase as the population in Southern Vermont continues to get older.
Grace Cottage and BMH must also account for emergency department stays for people awaiting in-treatment mental health care or long-term medical care.
"We've had a couple of patients who we've taken care of for up to three months while they're waiting to get their Medicaid approved," said Brown.
At both hospitals, paying for security in their emergency departments has to be factored in, as well as protecting hospital systems from cyberattacks.