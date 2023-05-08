BRATTLEBORO — Brattleboro Memorial Hospital has moved its Windham Family Practice from West Brattleboro to its main campus on Belmont Avenue.
"Brattleboro Memorial Hospital made the decision to relocate Windham Family Practice West Brattleboro and to integrate both its provider and patients into an existing BMH primary care practice on the hospital’s main campus for regulatory reasons," wrote Gina Pattison, BMH's director of development and communication, in an email to the Reformer.
The move, which occurred in March, resulted in the resignation of Nurse Practitioner Wanda Minenna.
"Please know that it has been my honor to serve as your primary health care provider at the BMH owned Windham Family Practice ..." wrote Minenna in a letter to her patients. "I have had the pleasure of practicing medicine from a holistic approach with wonderful support."
However, wrote Minenna, "In light of the changes this would make to my practice of medicine I have decided to resign ... I am confident that you will be in excellent hands following my departure, and I wish you all the best going forward."
In her email, Pattison noted the closure of BMH's West Brattleboro clinic will not affect the practice of Dr. Craig Goldberg at West Brattleboro Family Practice, which is located in the same building that formerly housed Windham Family Practice.
"Dr. Goldberg is not employed by BMH," wrote Pattison, who noted Minenna's 600 patients have been notified and reassigned to other BMH primary care providers.
"We recognize that changing healthcare providers can be stressful," wrote Zak Belletete, BMH's director of primary care and care coordination, in a letter to Minenna's patients. "[Y]our health is our top priority and we are confident that your new BMH provider will deliver the exceptional care you deserve."