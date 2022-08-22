BRATTLEBORO — Addressing two separate appeals of zoning administrator decisions, the Development Review Board sided with the local official on a compliance certificate for a new home involving a property line dispute and with a property owner on whether an authorized business was being run in his building.
Last week, the board overturned Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon's violation notice to Tyler Keith and Donald Dompier. The board found that Keith, Dompier's tenant at 81 Williams St., is not operating a motorcycle repair business.
The board approved a condition that says "noise emanating off-site must be muffled, must not be distinct from the background sound level beyond the property line, and must not interfere with the reasonable use and enjoyment of property.” Maximum sound levels must meet a standard for residential neighborhoods and outdoor work can only occur during daylight hours.
Keith told the board he is not running a business but owns three motorcycles and works on them in Dompier's building.
"It's just storage for my motorcycles and various parts for my motorcycles," he said. "You can't buy anything. No services are offered there. I'm not a mechanic. I make no money from this space. I have a full-time job that has nothing to do with motorcycles."
Kathy Carr, a neighbor, complained to the town about the noise and frequent visitors to the property. She said she had asked Keith how business was going and he told her it slowed down but he hoped it would pick up.
Since filing her complaint, Carr described activity on the property being "dramatically different." She said Keith occasionally rides his motorcycle but there is no longer "incessant noise."
"It's fine if it's kept like this but I fear it will go back to the way it was," Carr told the board. "I live there. It's my home."
Dompier noted the property was zoned as commercial when he first bought it. In 2015, the neighborhood changed to a residential district.
Regarding a separate application filed by Josh Steele about his neighbor's home at 40 Generous St., the board found the appeal "defective." A request for an extension of the hearing also was denied.
Steele appealed Bannon's decision to issue of a certificate of compliance for the home. Board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said she did not have a clear idea of Steele's issue with the certificate after reading materials he submitted with the appeal.
"This is an appeal of the dimensional standards with respect to the setbacks," said Ronald A. Ferrara of Fitts, Olson, Giddings & Ferrara, Steele's attorney.
Hasegawa said Steele's application did not include that claim about boundary lines. She called the appeal "insufficient."
"It lacks specificity," she said.
Bannon said the minimum requirements for filing an appeal involve identifying alleged violations of the land use regulations.
"They failed to do this," he said. "This is not a valid appeal. I ask the board to dismiss it."
Ferrara offered to return with more specific details. He claimed the wrong land measurements were used by the owner when the home was being built.
Bannon countered that Ferrara is not a surveyor. Hasegawa said Steele did not hire a professional surveyor to show the boundary lines.
Ferrara said he and Steele filed for a continuance for the hearing because Steele had difficulties securing his own surveyor.
"This entire process has been rushed," Steele said, citing his own busy schedule and challenges in finding local surveyors. "I need more time."
Steele told the board the construction has created a lot of issues, including those dealing with water runoff, and took away 7 feet of his property.
The appeal was filed in June. Hasegawa said the property owner deserved to have a decision by now.
Bannon raised concerns about pushing the decision out further.
"This is a matter for the homeowner to be secure in their own property," he said.
Both cases were decided in deliberative session after the public portion of the hearings.