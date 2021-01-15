BRATTLEBORO — Proposed funding for human services might not have hit the mark of making up about 2 percent of the municipal budget, as Town Meeting members sought, but the recommendation was approved in a 4-1 vote with plans to seek more input at the upcoming annual meeting.
“I think, on the whole, this is a Representative Town Meeting committee that worked in good faith and did their due diligence in looking at each of the agencies and what they were requesting, and then they neatly proposed the budget and presented it to the board,” Select Board member Ian Goodnow said at Tuesday’s board meeting after asking for some more time to consider the topic at the previous meeting.
Goodnow said he believes discussions on whether to increase the overall funding for human services to 2 percent of the town’s total budget for the prior year should take place at annual Representative Town Meetings. At last year’s annual meeting, reps approved a nonbinding advisory motion to ask the board to consider doing so.
At a previous board meeting, the Human Services Review Committee recommended all 34 groups requesting money be fully funded this year. But the figure only added up to 1.3 percent of the prior year’s budget and the committee opted against raising suggested allocations on its own.
Goodnow said he believes Representative Town Meeting is the venue for discussing the local government’s role in funding human services.
Board Chairman Tim Wessel agreed, saying he feels decisions made by reps at last year’s meeting to increase funding over what was recommended put the committee in “a strange position.” He voted against warning the recommended figure because of issues he said he plans to bring up at the annual meeting.
“It is absolutely no reflection on the worthiness of these organizations,” he said. “I believe we should be putting forward the same amount as last year because of a few problems I had with the process.”
The four other board members supported presenting the committee’s recommended budget for a total of $276,400 in the fiscal year 2022 budget. The figure represents an approximately 30 percent increase from last year.
Board member Daniel Quipp advocated for warning an article for Town Meeting members to provide more clarity for next year with regard to what percentage of the budget the committee should aim to propose for funding human services. Town staff plan to draft an article to consider at next week’s meeting on Tuesday.