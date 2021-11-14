WESTMINSTER -- Getting more high school students vaccinated is getting to be a challenge at Bellows Falls Union High School.
Principal John Broadley told school directors Monday night that the school only had reached a 30 percent vaccination rate, which is far below the state average.
Two weeks ago, the BFUHS rate was 28 percent.
Broadley said "in his gut" he felt the vaccination rate was over 60 percent of the students, but for some reason, parents were not sending in vaccinations cards or downloading them to school officials for verification.
Broadley, in response to a question by Director Jason Terry of Rockingham, said that he felt the actual vaccination rate was about double what the so-far verified rate was; he said he based that on contact tracing calls he had made when tracking down students exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
"At least half the parents say, 'yeah, my kid is vaccinated," said Broadley.
The principal said he was really at a loss to explain why parents would be reluctant to send in the vaccination card or downtown a copy. All students at BFUHS are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; other schools in the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union recently became eligible as well.
"Technology problems uploading the card?" some asked.
"Privacy or HIPAA issues?" another asked.
Broadley was at a loss to explain why the vaccination rate is so low. He said 30.1 percent of the students at the high school were vaccinated and verified, or 94 out of the 312 students.
Director Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham suggested that a contest between the different classes at the high school for the highest vaccination might do the trick.
"I'm for it," Broadley said, but he said even free Dunkin Donuts cards have had a negligible effect on increasing either vaccination or vaccination card verification.
Until schools reach a 80 percent vaccination rate, masks are mandatory inside schools, according to state guidelines. The mask mandate for schools has been extended to January.
Lambert, a retired teacher, said that even with the low vaccination rate, the absenteeism of the school was far below the last normal year.
She said according to her calculations, there have been 261 absences so far this year, compared to 883 in 2019, before COVID-19.
"We've got better attendance now," she said. Some researchers have said the widespread masking did more than suppress the spread of COVID-19 germs, but also the germs of the common cold and the flu.
The low vaccination rate is not news to BFUHS directors. Two weeks ago, Dan French, the state's secretary of the Agency of Education, told the board via a virtual hookup that the statewide vaccination rate was over 70 percent. Later in the meeting, it was released that BFUHS' rate was much much lower.
As of last month, superintendent James Culkeen reported Mount Anthony Union High School stood at 57 percent vaccinated, with an additional 200 vaccinations needed to reach the 80 percent threshold.
At the same time, with children ages 5 to 11 now eligible to be vaccinated, MAU Middle School stands at about 37 percent vaccinated. Last month, it was at about 47 percent before the eligibility was expanded.