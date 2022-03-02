CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Chesterfield Board of Selectmen has issued a letter to United Natural Foods demanding the wholesale grocer develop on-site parking for tractor trailers delivering or picking up merchandise to its warehouse on Stow Drive.
“United Natural Foods, Inc. is directed to submit this revised parking site plan application to the Chesterfield Planning Board on or before April 4, 2022,” states a letter to UNFI approved by the Board at its Wednesday meeting.
The warehouse site does not currently have parking for delivery trucks, states the letter.
The purpose of the site plan is to accommodate trucks “that are now routinely and dangerously parking out on [Route 9], prior to being able to deliver or pick up the goods ...” states the letter.
The site plan should also include “suitable electric connection points to serve such trucks,” states the letter.
Last year, the town received a letter from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, acknowledging “a hazard to the safety of the traveling public.”
The state advised the town to either require UNFI to construct sufficient overnight parking or widen Stow Drive, which is a town road, to provide parking for the trucks.
The Department of Transportation said Chesterfield’s plans to resolve the problem must be submitted by April 15.
“If this work is not completed in the time prescribed,” states the letter, “the town shall be civilly liable to the state for any costs incurred to complete this work.”
The letter from the state was in response to a letter sent by Duane Chickering, Chesterfield’s police chief.
“We continue to move the trucks along, but within a seemingly short amount of time, more trucks take their place,” wrote Chickering. “If we do not address this issue, this will continue to get worse and worse. Each time increasing the propensity of a traffic collision in the area.”
The police chief also requested the state install “No Parking” signs along Route 9 near its intersection with Stow Drive, as well as in an area on the north side of the road that is being used illegally for parking.
“[I]f this does not get addressed, something tragic is going to happen,” wrote Chickering.
During the board’s Feb. 23 meeting, Chairman Gary Winn said the Town Administrator and Police Chief Duane Chickering have both been in contact with UNFI.
“Duane [Chickering] has made ... three or four calls there since my conversation with them in December and has not heard anything,” added Winn.
More than 400 people work at the Chesterfield facility, supporting more than 30 grocery retailers across the region.
A spokesman for United Natural Foods said the company brought in “significant new business” in the fall of 2021, which led to “a swift increase” in traffic to the Chesterfield facility, “especially as we ramped up inventory in August, September, and October.”
“We fully recognize that this increase in traffic created some challenges along Route 9,” replied UNFI in an email. “Since that time, we’ve worked to address those bottlenecks and create a more efficient traffic flow into our facility.”
Some of those measures include adding additional security guards to help guide the movement of trucks, increasing the number of parking spaces around the building, and adding two hours of additional receiving time to better spread out the inbound deliveries.
UNFI also opened a distribution facility at 90 Technology Dr. in Brattleboro in November “to relieve pressure at our Chesterfield distribution center.”
“By taking these measures, we feel we’ve addressed some of the initial issues experienced and we’ll continue looking for ways to ensure UNFI can be a good community partner to Chesterfield, our immediate neighbors, and our associates who live and work here,” stated the email.
The Brattleboro property is managed by Winstanley Enterprises in Concord, Mass. Most recently it was being used for cold storage by Country Kitchen, which was purchased by Flowers Foods in 2012. Flowers Foods closed the bakery in 2018.
A spokeswoman for Winstanley said about 65,000 square feet of space was built out for UNFI over the past year, mostly for cold storage and office space. The building was originally built by Northeast Cooperatives, which was purchased by UNFI in 2003.
UNFI, the largest distributor of organic, natural and specialty food and health and beauty products in the U.S. and Canada, got its start in California in 1976 as Mountain People’s Warehouse, which grew to become the largest full line of natural foods distributor in the western United States. In 1996, it expanded its reach to the eastern United States when it merged with Cornucopia Natural Foods in Rhode Island.
In 1997, what was now named United Natural Foods acquired Stow Mills, which got its start in Brattleboro when Bob Swanson went on the road to collect goods for The Good Life, a local health food store, and Llama, Toucan and Crow, which would eventually become Stow Mills.
Before moving to Chesterfield, Stow Mills was located in Brattleboro from 1980 to 1988.
In 1997, UNFI, located in Dayville, Conn., purchased Stow Mills for $100 million in stock.
UNFI’s largest customer is Whole Foods, which was purchased by Amazon in 2017.