WESTMINSTER — Kelly O'Ryan was hired as the new principal for Bellows Falls Union High School in a special board meeting Monday afternoon. The vote was followed later in the meeting by the surprise resignation of School Board Chairwoman Molly Banik.
O'Ryan, 43, of Putney, was selected on a 5-3-1 vote, with at least two of the board members who voted against her saying they were protesting the process and not her.
O'Ryan is the former dean of students at Landmark College and the Greenwood School, both private schools in Putney that focus on neurodivergent students. She is the current restorative practices coordinator at BFUHS, and serves as the diversity, equity, as well as Title IX, coordinator for the entire supervisory union. A native of Michigan, O'Ryan first came to Vermont to attend the School for International Training in Brattleboro, where she received her master's degree.
Even though she is completing her doctorate in education leadership at New England College, she will require a provisional principal's license. Superintendent Andrew Haas said plans were already underway for that provisional two-year license.
The board went behind closed doors for about 30 minutes with O'Ryan -- at her suggestion -- to clear the air about the tangled hiring process. Last Tuesday, O'Ryan withdrew from the selection process, but by late Friday afternoon, Haas' office announced she had reconsidered.
Rockingham Director Mike Stack said he wanted to hear from O'Ryan "what changed her mind" about the principal's job. At that, O'Ryan suggested the discussion would be best behind closed doors.
The board rejected a move by Director Priscilla Lambert to make the position an interim one; the motion was voted down overwhelmingly, with Haas and other board members saying it would send the wrong message to O'Ryan and the school community and "diminish" her authority with the staff..
Banik, who supported O'Ryan's hiring, spoke last after a round of directors' comments and surprised her fellow board members by announcing her resignation from the board, saying Monday's session would be her last meeting.
"I've been through a lot with this board," said Banik, who was on the search committee that came up with O'Ryan as the favored candidate. "Jason, tag you're it," she said to School Director Jason Terry of Rockingham. "Good luck."
Banik had recently been criticized on social media for statements she made during the board's public interview of O'Ryan, questioning whether O'Ryan could balance the principal's job with being the mother of three young children.
Banik did not respond to a message seeking comment. She has been chairwoman for the past couple of years.
Voting to hire O'Ryan were school directors Banik, David Clark, and June Streeter, all of Westminster, and Michael Stack and Terry, both of Rockingham.
Clark made the motion to hire O'Ryan, saying he believes she's the "right person at the right time" for the school, and she has tremendous insight into what problems there are at the school.
"I believe you are the right person for the job," said Terry. "I think you're going to do a great job."
Terry said what he learned about O'Ryan during the community forum was that she's a leader.
Voting no were Directors Rob Weltz, Brenda Farkas and Lambert, all of Rockingham, with Darcie Sprague of Grafton abstaining. Sprague works for the school district.
Weltz, a new director from Rockingham who was elected in March, said he was very disappointed in the process of hiring, and that his vote was not a reflection on O'Ryan's abilities. Transparency is lacking, said Weltz, who was one of a couple of board members who said they were unhappy that the press release about O'Ryan's reconsideration went out at the same time they got it.
He criticized "the muddy and messy process" that eventually lead up to O'Ryan's selection, while saying he would be her "biggest supporter."
Farkas also said she was very upset with the process, and said the board wasn't "walking the walk" of being transparent and communicating with the community.
O'Ryan will replace BFUHS's current principal John Broadley, who gave his notice earlier this year. Clark and Terry, who both spoke strongly in favor of O'Ryan, said they had voted against Broadley's hiring two years ago.
O'Ryan couldn't be reached for comment after the meeting. The board directed Haas to negotiate a contract with O'Ryan and get back to them for ratification.