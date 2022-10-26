BELLOWS FALLS — Rockingham School Board members went behind closed doors Tuesday night for 40 minutes to discuss "personnel" with Superintendent Andrew Haas.
But the board had nothing to say after the closed door session, including whether the discussion was about the status of Bellows Falls Middle School Principal Sue Johnson, who was placed on paid leave on Monday.
The chairwoman again said she could say nothing about Johnson being placed on leave by Haas, which was announced late Monday afternoon to the school community via email.
Haas gave what would have normally been Johnson's report on activities at the middle school after the other school principals spoke. Henry Bailly, the assistant principal at the middle school, who is overseeing the school with Johnson's suspension, was present during the meeting. Bailly, who is in his first year at the school, was not invited into the executive session.
The board earlier in the meeting unanimously appointed Caitlin Deschenes-Desmond of Saxtons River to fill a vacancy on the board, which was the result of the resignation of Megan Applegate this summer. Board member James McAuliffe was absent.
Deschenes-Desmond has an extensive background in education, and is senior manager for TNTP, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to public education. The organization was formerly known as The New Teacher Project.
She said she works with Department of Education educators on a data project in Massachusetts and Tennessee. She said she applied for the board position "to be more of a part of our community."
"She's more qualified than all of us," quipped Christopher Kibbe, a Rockingham board member and the retired Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent.
Applegate's term ended in March, so Deschenes-Desmond will have to run at Town Meeting for a full term, board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert said.
Deschenes-Desmond attended the meeting virtually, and was invited to attend the executive session even though she hadn't been formally sworn into the position.
She and her husband had moved to Saxtons River in 2020, and they have a daughter who is almost 2 years old.
Having a parent on the board was praised by board member William Morse of Bellows Falls, since none of the board members have children in the schools currently.
After the meeting, Lambert said Deschenes-Desmond was "full of energy and cares about our children and our taxpayers."
"She will be a good addition," Lambert said.