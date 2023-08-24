BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Board of Health ordered that RVs used for emergency housing on a Washington Street property should not be occupied until the town health officer conducts a successful inspection of each of the units and the premises that supply power and sewage disposal.
"So what's going to happen from here is there will be a signed order that includes findings of fact, conclusions of law and the health order that has just been described, and that will be sent to the parties in writing after it's entered by the clerk of the State Board of Health," said Dawn Philibert, board chairperson.
On Thursday morning, the board met for a deliberative session and unanimously approved a motion. The board said the inspection must meet all requirements of the Brattleboro health sanitation and fire safety ordinance, the Vermont rental housing and health code, and the National Fire Protection Association code.
Philibert said appeal rights will be stated at the bottom of the order.
"Thank you all for your intuitiveness during these many hearings," she said.
The board was tasked with deciding if an emergency health order issued by the town on the RVs should stand. Kurt Daims, owner of 16 Washington St. and executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense, has since decided to wrap up the project.
"We have almost succeeded in finding jobs or alternative housing for the guests at the shelter," Daims said during a court hearing Monday.
The hearing Monday in Windham Superior Court, Civil Division focused on the refusal by Daims to allow Assistant Fire Chief and Health Inspector Charles "Chuck" Keir III to conduct a follow-up inspection on his property after some items from an injunction needed remediation. Judge Michael Kainen ordered an inspection by Keir and Fire Chief Len Howard occur in the only RV still occupied by a guest to determine if his injunction from April is being followed.
On Monday, Daims said the other two RVs will be removed as soon as possible.
"That's great progress," Town Attorney Bob Fisher said. "Thank you."
Asked about plans for the removal of the two RVs, Daims told the Reformer his group always intended on following the town's zoning ordinances.
"It is a temporary measure — an emergency measure — and they would be out now if the town weren't harassing us with litigation," he said Monday.
Daims told WCAX he believes the project has proven "its value."
To the Board of Health, Daims argued the project falls outside regular permitting and regulations as it’s “not a regular residential use.” He called a local inspection “faulty” since the report didn’t include measurements, and feces found outside the RVs weren’t tested to see if they were from humans.
National fire protection standards and local rental housing regulations apply to the RVs, Town Attorney Bob Fisher told the board. He noted the property could also be considered a nuisance and require town enforcement actions.
“It should be ordered no occupancy of these RVs period,” he said during a hearing last month.
The board had requested filings about what the two parties want the board to do.
The appeal of the town’s emergency health order started in May and required the town to prove it was entitled to sustain the order. Exhibits included the February health order, an inspection report from the town in March, a preliminary injunction issued in April by Kainen that mandated some immediate fixes at the property and an inspection report related to the injunction.
Mark Tully, a consultant at Brattleboro Common Sense, said the group unsuccessfully attempted to get support from the Brattleboro Select Board, Planning Commission and zoning administrator.
“The only response came once a neighbor complained and this whole thing kicked off,” he told the Board of Health last month, estimating at least one or two dozen people have been helped by the RV housing.
In a separate action, Daims is appealing the Brattleboro Development Review Board’s decision to uphold the zoning administrator’s determination that the project violated zoning regulations. The DRB’s primary concern involved the question of whether a permit had been secured for the RVs.
With the two orders this week, Keir said he is waiting for direction from Fisher on scheduling future inspections.