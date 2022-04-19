BRATTLEBORO — A ski jumper sculpture set to be removed will now be staying in its tracks after a 4-1 vote by the Select Board.
"It put us literally on the worldwide map," Maggie Lewis of West Brattleboro said at Tuesday's board meeting. "People come here to compete. People come here from around the world. I think we should have it up year round."
Board member Tim Wessel, the only board member who voted in favor of the sculpture remaining in place at the previous meeting, asked for reconsideration. Board Chairman Ian Goodnow and Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp agreed to put the item on Tuesday's agenda.
Board members realized they hadn't seen correspondence included in the backup documents for the previous meeting. Two letters were in the way back in a place they were not used to finding such things, including one from Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Director Danny Lichtenfeld voicing support for the sculpture to stay put.
"It was determined no one had seen them," Goodnow said. "Without full consideration ... it made sense to bring this to the board's attention through a motion for reconsideration."
Board member Jessica Gelter voted against a motion to reconsider. She said the letters weren't in the backup documents for Tuesday's meeting.
Gelter later voted with the majority. Quipp voted against the motion to keep the sculpture up year round and lit from Dec. 1 to March 31.
The request for the sculpture to remain in the median in front of Brooks Memorial Library on Main Street came from the Harris Hill Association. Quipp said the original intent of the sculpture was to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump then it would be installed every winter ahead of the event.
David Hiler, co-owner of the Whetstone Station Restaurant & Brewery and River Garden Marketplace, called the sculpture "attractive."
"It's made locally, it's powered by solar," he said. "That ski jump is unique to us. It's really one of the things that made us stand out."
Jody Normandeau of Dummerston said she believes the sculpture is "very much a symbol of Brattleboro as well as a symbol of the ski jump."
Wessel counted nearly 500 signatures between two letters in favor of keeping the sculpture up. He noted town staff also supported the proposal.
Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said he believes municipal policy calls for the Town Arts Committee to consider if a project would be a good fit but the committee has encountered "a great deal of trouble" convening meetings lately.
"I do believe that's going to be remedied by adding a couple of additional members to the committee from now on," he said.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin suggested the email from Lichtenfeld that board members hadn't seen ahead of the first vote could serve as "a proxy" for the committee. But Quipp said art is "subjective," recalling how some have seen the installation as marketing or branding where others see a statue or a sculpture.