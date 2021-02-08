BRATTLEBORO — In preparing for a vote on breaking up the merged Windham Southeast School District, board members are trying to come up with what details to share with the community.
Board member Michelle Luetjen Green said the district’s Communications Council is creating an informational sheet ahead of the March 2 vote as the group anticipates a lot of questions.
“It’s been a ton of work just identifying the process and understanding the statutes so we’re representing things as accurately as possible,” she said during the board meeting held remotely Feb. 2.
She said the focus is on what will be unique to having independent school districts.
Brattleboro, Dummerston, Guilford and Putney will each consider two articles that could break up the merged district. Voters will be asked if their community should exit the district, and if they would approve and ratify the other towns’ decisions to leave.
Green said if a town votes to leave, and then neighboring communities approve and ratify the decision, the move will still need to be approved by the State Board of Education.
“They have a hearing with all of the towns and identify if it is in the best interest of the schools, towns and students who remain in the merged district,” she said.
A financial agreement also will be needed between splitting parties, Green said.
The board will be considering the informational sheet at its next regular meeting Feb. 16 or at a brief meeting ahead of time, Board Chairman David Schoales told the Reformer. Meeting agendas and information can be found at sites.google.com/wsesu.org/wsesdboard.
Green said the articles will be on town warnings, not the school district’s, so towns are responsible for hosting informational meetings before the vote.
“We’ve reached out and offered to collaborate and help, although now it’s not as clear if that’s permissive,” she said. “But we were being proactive.”
An attorney advised the superintendent that board members shouldn’t speak in support or opposition of dissolving the district at meetings hosted by the towns ahead of the vote.
The council decided to stick to facts in developing information to share, Schoales said.
“The rest of it is so much up to interpretation,” he said.
He called projecting into the future “beyond dangerous.”
“It’s foolish,” he said.
Schoales said benchmarks to weigh benefits or cons of mergers imposed by Act 46, the 2015 Vermont education law aimed at improving equities among students and finding efficiencies, were never established.
“So people are left where they were in the first place — they either think it’s better to have a local board or to have a centralized board,” he said. “That’s really where we are.”
Board Vice Chairwoman Anne Beekman said given all the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic on education, there’s “no real basis for comparison.”
Superintendent Andy Skarzynski said he could point to some cost reductions at the supervisory union level such as staffing and auditing fees “but in a $50 million plus budget, those are relatively small numbers.”