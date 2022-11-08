BRATTLEBORO — Steve Perrin was fired from his job as principal of Brattleboro Union High School.
Following an executive session on Tuesday, the Windham Southeast School District Board voted unanimously to terminate his employment but did not provide further information. Under state law, a school board can dismiss a principal for "just and sufficient cause by written notice."
School officials acknowledged in October a report in the Commons weekly newspaper detailing a former student's allegations of unwanted sexual and romantic advances from Perrin, who had been out on an unexplained leave of absence since April. The article details behavior alleged over several years at the high school, starting in 2010 and recently reported to authorities.
“I am having trouble finding words that feel suitable for sharing information knowing that it will affect our community so differently depending upon each individual,” Hannah Parker, dean of students at BUHS, wrote in an email to students the day the story was published. “Some of the many ways we may all be affected differently might be the relationships people had with Mr. Perrin as a teacher, a colleague, an advisor, the topic of the article being triggering for staff or students who have experienced a trauma in their lifetime.”
According to an incident report filed by the Brattleboro Police Department, the former student was interviewed by Windham County Safe Place in May. A recording of the interview was provided to attorney Aimee Goddard of Annis & Goddard in Brattleboro, who was hired by the school district to investigate sex abuse claims.
Perrin did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Perrin has worked at the school since 1995, according to a bio at buhs.wsesdvt.org, which notes he has been on leave. Prior to becoming the principal, he served as the school’s assistant principal for four years. He was a member of the BUHS science department, teaching chemistry and biology before taking on administrative roles. He also taught high school science for several years in Camden, N.Y., before moving to the local area.
Currently, Cassie Damkoehler is serving as interim principal at the high school. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
A job posting for an additional administrative position at the high school has been advertised this school year.