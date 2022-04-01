BRATTLEBORO — "We did not secure a fair process for all candidates."
That's the assessment from the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board chairwoman on finding the next district superintendent. Her update on the search Wednesday came as community members called for swift action, some for the permanent placement of interim Superintendent Mark Speno and others for the search to continue.
"At this time, our board is going to go into executive session so that it can continue to review applications and candidates and viable information," board Chairwoman Michelle Luetjen Green said at the board meeting Wednesday.
Since reorganizing on March 16, Wednesday marked the second meeting since newly elected members joined and leadership changed. Board members provided an update on the superintendent hiring process, which has disappointed community members who want Speno to have the job.
On March 1, the board had its final meeting before reorganization, but it yielded no decisions on the superintendent.
"We were still in interviews. There was no closure for that board," Green said. "We were literally in a five-hour meeting on that last day."
Nine applications were presented to a search committee for review, and candidates moved forward by a majority vote, Green said. Feb. 17 minutes show the board voted to accept the recommendation of the committee and have a candidate conduct a final interview with the full supervisory union board.
"The board was unable to successfully reach consensus with all parties before their time as a duly constituted board," Green said. "I said some of the process was complicated, so I'm just going to say, this is where I am, and I know that the board is going to take up this consideration seriously, but as the work of the steering committee concluded, it became apparent in both practice and confidential reporting that there were concerns that we did not secure a fair process for all candidates."
Green said she believes an outside evaluation of the concerns is needed.
Ali West, food service director for Brattleboro elementary schools, asked if Speno had not proven in the last nine months that he's "a perfect candidate for this position." Green declined to speak about personnel.
"I understand this is frustrating to the public," board Vice Chairwoman Kelly Young said, adding that the board is discussing next steps. "We are taking this seriously. It's a big responsibility."
Lisa Ford, of the Brattleboro Union High School Leadership Council and chairwoman of the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro, called the former supervisory union board "irresponsible" for handing off the project to the new board.
"I think it's safe to say we're at the beginning of a crisis," said Andy Paciulli, a mentor in the school system and former Academy School principal.
Paciulli noted there's interest among parents, students, teachers and administrators in the third superintendent search in two years.
"We don't have time to figure out what went wrong," he said. "Let's do it differently. Let's do it successfully, so we're going to end up with a superintendent who's going to serve our kids for the next several years."
Patricia Duff, an assistant local judge, urged the board to involve the community in the process.
The board doesn't have a timeline for making decisions related to the superintendent.
"We certainly want to have this matter concluded so we can have some resolution," Young said. "We have other things to do."
Steve Perrin, Brattleboro Union High School principal, said not having a superintendent is hurting all the districts but especially the high school and Green Street School.
"Right now, we are trying to post positions," he said. "We cannot post an assistant principal position until we have some resolution. That means that good, young candidates are finding positions elsewhere."
Frank Rucker, business administrator at WSESU, said schedules need to be created for next school year, and 30 positions need to be filled.
"If we don't execute, we won't be in as good as shape as we should be for next September, and that has implications right down the line," he said. "Now is the time we need to move. Mark has been there, and you know that. You have heard that. He is widely respected. He is ready to go."
Speno's one-year contract for interim superintendent ends June 30. When asked if he was offered another position, Green said, "That's not something the board can speak to."
"I want to acknowledge and take a minute to talk about how awkward this is for Mark Speno," said Melany Kahn, a parent who suggested board members have "vendettas" against Speno. "Do your job, and thank Mr. Speno for everything he's done. He was offered a position, and he said 'no' because it had the word 'interim' before it."
Young said the new board hasn't had time to decide how to proceed. Speno did not immediately respond to an email asking him to confirm if he had been offered another interim contract.
Green said the board has been "inundated" by emails from people who don't share the popular opinion.
Board members and attendees had a tense exchange about whether public comment should be allowed to continue, leading Robin Morgan, a parent from Brattleboro, to describe how the meeting feels like another one in which a "vitriol-filled mob" shows up. A recent forum on masking held by the Windham Southeast School District and the previous supervisory union meeting where supporters of Speno came out en masse were very contentious.
Each attendee comes to ensure the best results for students and schools, Morgan said.
"Everyone wants a good superintendent to run this district," she said. "I realize it's very disconcerting when the process hasn't run smoothly and it has not."
A new document on wsesu.org underneath the minutes for Wednesday's meeting includes the history and information about the hiring process.