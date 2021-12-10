CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — The Chesterfield Planning Board is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. to review a petitioned zoning amendment that would redefine impermeable coverage.
According to the existing language, impermeable coverage of a lot is any alteration to the natural surface of the land, including buildings, parking lots, driveways and other development.
The petition calls for the town to adopt the state’s definition of impervious surfaces as any modified surface that cannot effectively absorb or infiltrate water including roofs “and unless designed to effectively absorb or infiltrate water, decks, patios, and paved, gravel, or crushed stone driveways, parking areas, and walkways.”
The petitioned amendment was submitted by Michael Bentley, a Keene attorney who has represented Rob and Christine Sugarman, who own a home at 217 Route 9A in Spofford.
The Sugarmans have appealed to the New Hampshire Supreme Court a county court’s affirmation of a Zoning Board decision that found the Sugarmans violated the town ordinance when they installed a permeable paver system of more than 3,700 square feet on their property. The Sugarmans had received approval from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, but only for the installation of 504 square feet. They eventually received approval from the state for the entire system, but never applied to the town to install the system.
In November 2019, the Sugarmans received a notice of violation from the town’s code enforcement officer, which ordered them to remove the pavers or face a daily fine of $550.
Sugarman appealed the CEO’s notice twice to the Zoning Board, which each time denied the appeal. Sugarman then appealed to the Cheshire Superior Court twice, where again his appeals were denied. On Aug. 20, Bentley filed an appeal with the N.H. Supreme Court, which has not yet scheduled hearings.
No fines are being levied while Sugarman’s appeal is being heard.
While the town’s zoning ordinance doesn’t even recognize permeable pavers, the state defines and allows for a pervious paver system that has a top layer of impervious bricks, a permeable filling between the bricks, and a sublayer of aggregate that allows storm-water to infiltrate into the ground.
Sugarman argued, as does his appeal to the Supreme Court, that the town ordinance requires an applicant to comply with both the town regulations and those outlined in the Shoreland Protection Act.
“It’s impossible to comply with both the town and the DES description of impervious surfaces,” he said. “One says we recognize certain surfaces and the other one says just the opposite. How do we comply with both?”
Amending the ordinance to include the state’s description would solve the problem, said Sugarman.
“Our property could be a model for the town, not a problem,” said Sugarman, reminding the board it had recently established a watershed committee tasked with finding ways of protecting the waters of Spofford Lake. “It is my firm belief that one of the first things that committee is going to do is recommend a system like this.”
Planning Board Chairman James Corliss said while the Planning Board is not involved in enforcement, it does have a role in evaluating a zoning change and makes a recommendation to voters on whether they should accept it or not during Town Meeting.
However, noted Corliss, if it is approved, how it might affect the Sugarmans property or projects going forward will require a legal interpretation of the language.
Kristin McKeon, chairwoman of the Chesterfield Zoning Board had no comment on the amendment due to pending litigation.