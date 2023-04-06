BRATTLEBORO — A violation order will stand against a property owner refusing to remove RVs used for housing from his residential property, the Development Review Board decided Wednesday, upholding the town zoning administrator's recent notice in a 6-0 vote.
Wednesday's contentious hearing focused on whether Kurt Daims obtained a permit to establish three recreational vehicles as living space at his single-family residence at 16 Washington St. There's been no such permit application, and the town's health officer has noted that uncontrolled human waste there is causing a public health hazard. The town has a separate court action that could result in hefty fines and the removal of the RVs.
Daims, executive director of the activist group Brattleboro Common Sense, contends the vehicles are used for emergency housing, and that the project doesn't fall into normal permitting categories.
Town staff told him that town land use regulations mirror Vermont law, and they're clear that any structure can be considered housing, a point that a contrary Daims denied throughout the heated meeting. At one point, town officials offered to call the police to settle down some attendees in the room.
"This is not about homelessness in Brattleboro," board Chairwoman Maya Hasegawa said at the start of the meeting. "It's about whether or not there was a violation of our regulation that any building on the property has to be permitted."
Hasegawa said Daims would have needed to come before the board to get approval for the project. Daims admitted he did not get a permit for the RV housing and argued the vehicles don't qualify as structures.
All land development in Brattleboro requires a permit unless specifically exempted, Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said. He noted RVs are considered structures when used for housing.
Hasegawa said she read about people living in the RVs in articles in the Brattleboro Reformer, "so they're dwellings."
"They do not qualify as housing," Daims said, adding that they don't have foundations or attached stairways. "They do not qualify as structures."
Board Vice Chairwoman Nora Dissinger said Daims was arguing over "semantics."
Brattleboro Common Sense "operates the emergency shelter," Daims said.
"As a nonprofit, it has operated and done different projects on that land pursuant to its charter and mission statement," he said. With a focus on social justice and economic justice, "the relief of homelessness is clearly part of it."
On his property, Daims said, Brattleboro Common Sense has offered free repairs and made banners for itself and other organizations.
"That's not relevant to this," Hasegawa said.
"It's right along with the use we have been doing," Daims said. "It's not a change of use."
Brattleboro Common Sense can make banners and repairs, "but you cannot have additional dwelling units placed on your property," Hasegawa said.
Daims said the housing is consistent with uses permitted by the state of Vermont. Brattleboro Planning Technician Stephen Hayes countered by saying Brattleboro's land-use regulations contain wording from state law, calling a structure "an assembly of materials for occupancy and use."
Eric Stewart, a neighbor, told the board he has watched the project unfold since December and became concerned when a tenant described a rental agreement that cost $15 a night. Stewart said other tenants told him about Craigslist ads for renting space in the RVs from January to February for $10 to $15 a night.
"This is not permitted. I do not believe it should be permitted," Stewart said. "Mr. Daims has not been open to listening to other perspectives. He has not been open to compromise."
Stewart described feeling resentful after being "gaslighted" by his neighbors into accepting the project. He said the town has given Daims "so many offramps."
"He's providing substandard housing unpermitted and frankly doing it in a way that violates basic human rights," Stewart said, referring to water and sewer.
The Select Board has issued a health order against the property. Health Officer and Brattleboro Fire Department Lt. Chuck Keir previously declared the RVs to be "uninhabitable," stating that "the unregulated control of human waste and fecal matter creates an immediate public health hazard.”
Stewart called on the Development Review Board to "fully use all of its powers to bring this matter to a close." Tom Oxholm, another neighbor, also objected to the project.
"This is a permitting question," said Carolyn Conrad, a neighbor. "I think everyone can agree, there was no permit. And the reality is, if a permit was applied for, it would have never been approved, which is why I believe a permit was never sought."
Bannon, who had become stern with Daims at one point, called for respectful communication as some meeting attendees became passionate and hurled accusations. He said the board doesn't have the power to apply fines or injunctive relief, but the town will go to court to have the RVs removed and seek $200-a-day fines from Feb. 1 until the property comes into compliance with land-use regulations.
After expressing frustration with the Development Review Board for not allowing a homeless woman sitting with him during his testimony to speak about conditions at shelters run by Groundworks Collaborative, Daims called Hasegawa "openly hostile and prejudicial."
Daims said he's been telling the town about the project since last year. When asked to refrain from speaking, he offered to be arrested if he's out of order.
"I have asked the town in various offices about developing the permitting process to allow this kind of new project, which is so seriously needed by our town," he continued.
Hasegawa told Daims the process for applying for a permit is made "very clear" on the town website.
"It's not," Daims said.
Bannon asked Hasegawa if she wanted him to call the police, but she declined. Daims said the project doesn't fall into the regulations, and that his group should not be punished for taking it on.
Development Review Board member Gary Stroud told the Reformer he proposed going into deliberative session to de-escalate the situation.
"We just mostly talked about whether there were any circumstances under which we would have granted a permit if he had applied," Hasegawa said Thursday in an email response to the Reformer about the deliberative session. "We didn't vote on the question, but it is my sense that we would not have."