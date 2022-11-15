WINCHESTER, N.H. — For the past 15 years, Picadilly Farm has been more than just a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) for the more than 450 shareholders who traveled there once a week during growing season to pick up their carrots, potatoes, tomatoes and melons.
"It's a privilege to be able to farm here," Bruce Wooster said about the 71 acres of rich Agawam soil he and his wife Jenny bought from dairy farmers Albert and Judy Hudson in 2006. "Agawam soil is considered one of the prime soils in the country. The benefits being there are really no rocks."
In addition to the 450 tri-state shareholders who often came to roam the fields and pick their own strawberries, tomatoes, peppers and herbs and flowers, Picadilly also had 250 box-share customers as far away as Boston.
I use the past tense because Bruce and Jenny recently announced this is the last year for their CSA.
As shareholders, our little three-member family has been traveling to South Parish Road in Winchester for nearly a decade.
Our weekly trips there have been an integral part of Christopher's childhood. Since the swaddling days through their 10th birthday last year, Christopher has wandered through those fields as I obsessively filled shoulder bags to the brim with saladettes and jalapenos, basil and whole edamame bushes.
Christopher often sat between the jungle rows of cherry tomatoes, happily munching, with tomato juice running down their chin.
After picking, we often sat on a picnic bench as Christopher swung back and forth on a hardy rope swing draped from the branches of a towering Maple tree.
It was with incredible sadness we learned that the Woosters are getting out of the CSA business all together.
"It's a whole combination of things," said Bruce, as his farmhands washed lettuce in the processing barn. "That includes the economics, the weather and the kids."
In the past 15 years, farmers around the region have been dealing with a changing climate that brings unpredictable weather that includes sudden drenching downpours and, as with this last summer, a season of very little rain.
Bruce labeled climate change "the silent partner in the room."
"The weather presents challenges, and I think it always has presented challenges for people who are farming. You can talk to any number of people who can tell you about all the wacky things that used to happen back in the old days," he said. "And we feel like we've had our full measure of wacky things happening here. It's challenging for us when it's really dry. And it's also challenging when it's really wet."
Part of the decision to close the CSA has to do with the amount of time it takes to stay on top of everything.
Bruce said there's really no downtime during the eight months of the growing season; he's working from the time he wakes up until the time he crawls into bed at night.
"In recent years, we've been feeling a little bit out of balance, just with all of the logistics and details and just sort of inability to feel like we could get to cruise control," said Bruce. "We were considering is there a different kind of sweet spot for the farm where we might find, by growing fewer acres and working with a smaller group, we might still be able to make our family income goals and and succeed."
The Woosters are not giving up on farming. They're dialing back the whole operation, farming fewer acres and growing a limited variety of vegetables for retail sale at local markets, farmstands and co-ops.
Picadilly was one of the largest organic CSAs in the region, but there is no doubt many of the other CSAs in Vermont, New Hampshire and Massachusetts will be able to pick up the slack.
"More and more people have become enthusiastic about local food and local organic," said Wooster. "It's been nice to be a part of that rising tide."
With the closure of Picadilly's CSA, the community that was built there over the past 15 years will disperse.
"It's a little bit bittersweet," said Bruce. "We have mixed feelings. But underlying all of it is a tremendous appreciation both for all of our employees and crew who have pitched in here and all of our shareholders. So many people have lifted this farm since our arrival here."
At the same time, he said, "So many times over the years, I've watched people kicking back and enjoying this place and felt like I didn't really have the time to stop and sit down next to them."
Jenny and Bruce are also thinking about spending more time with their 17-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, who have grown up on the farm since their parents moved to Winchester from Appleton Farms in Ipswich, Mass.
"We find in recent years, we've been wanting to, if possible, try and have just a little more time around the edges," said Bruce. "And part of that would be for family pursuits, and opportunities to do things with our kids. And one of the things we miss is giving them a sort of a nice long vacation experience in the summertime. Because we're usually pretty busy with the vegetables."
I will miss Picadilly. For me, it's been a place of escape, where I can marvel at the bounty Bruce and Jenny and their crew have conjured up out of the soil.
I will miss the casual community that grazed through the pick-your-own fields, commenting to each other about the spiciness of this kind of pepper or which tomato is best for sauce.
I will miss crawling through the strawberry patch for the two or three weeks when the berries are fat and juicy, staining my fingertips with delicious sweetness.
"We will be sad to miss that hustle and bustle, that community support and enthusiasm," Bruce said. "I have seen so many people that have come to feel that Piccadilly Farm is a happy place for them. We are a little bit teary about giving that up."
We'll find ourselves a new CSA that will provide us with an abundance of produce, I am sure.
Picadilly Farm has reminded me that these types of communities are like purslane in a row of kale. They sprout up of their own volition and are hard to get rid of, building bonds that link people together through a love of good food, the smell of turned soil and the sound of kids cavorting through the rows of flowers.