MARLOW, N.H. — On a clammy August day that was threatening to rain, I took my son and his best friend for a walk around Goose Pond in Keene, N.H.
On our walk, we happened to run into a delightful pack of antelopes prancing through the forest.
Well. Not really, but that’s the only way I could explain the vibrant, lithe and dynamic young group leaders from Kroka Expeditions we ran into who were participating in an end-of-the-year staff challenge.
“I went to the Neighborhood School House in Brattleboro and I think that really started my love for outdoors because it’s an outdoor based school, and we just spent all the time outside, which was really amazing,” said Zoe Flagollet, who grew up in Brattleboro.
A little more than a decade ago, Flagollet attended a camp at Kroka Expeditions. After graduating from Brattleboro Union High School in 2015 she took a gap year to attend a summer semester program at Kroka before heading off to college in France to study linguistics.
Standing on the shore of Goose Pond as one of her teammates swam to an island to retrieve a marker, Flagollet said when she returned from college, she found herself back at Kroka as a group leader, a position she’s held for the past five years.
“We have summer programs from ages 9 to 18. And the youngest, they play at Kroka and swim and do lots of fun things. As you get older you can focus on climbing or whitewater paddling or biking.”
This year, the group she was leading did an end-of-semester bike trip starting in Danby, Vermont, then down through Londonderry, Jamaica, Townshend and Putney before making their way back to Marlow.
“We were mostly on single track trails and some dirt roads,” she said. “It was a great trip.”
The staff challenge we were lucky enough to witness a portion of started at Kroka’s base camp, through the Grassy Brook Wilderness Area, then south to the Surry Mountain Preserve before heading into Keene on mountain bikes over to Goose Pond.
“If you had seen them early in the morning, everyone would have been running,” said Nathan Lyczak, Kroka’s executive director during a phone call the next day.
Lyczak explained there were three legs of the challenge that included running and biking.
“And then they paddled canoes back up the Ashuelot River back to Surry Reservoir,” he said.
I mentioned that the kids (I call them kids, though they were all in their 20s), didn’t even look winded when we saw them.
“I was in the race and I’m totally exhausted,” said Lyczak, who is basically twice their age.
He said the challenge is a way for the leaders to celebrate the end of the summer season.
“They’ve been working all summer long taking children out into the wilderness.”
Kroka has year-round staff of about a dozen people, but in the summer, that swells to about 50, pretty much all of them young, svelte and in the prime of life.
“This summer, we had almost 400 students,” said Lyczak, mostly from New England but others from around the country. “These are kids who just like to be outdoors. That’s the fundamental thing. Kids that like a little bit of adventure and who like a healthy community.”
Lyczak was busy preparing for the fall program, which features eight weeks in Marlow and six weeks in the American Southwest.
The winter program features four weeks of winter camping and training in Marlow, followed by 18 days of skiing and snowshoeing at Farm and Wilderness Base Camp in Plymouth, Vermont. Then they travel to Canada for a 14-day, hut-to-hut adventure on skis and 20 days on the Canadian Tundra. As if that’s not enough, the students make their way back to Quebec City before paddling Lake Champlain and then the Hudson River, ending in New York City.
Lyczak said Marlow and this part of New Hampshire and Vermont are perfect for the programs Kroka offers.
“There’s a lot of class five dirt roads and places to roam, and swamps and things that are difficult to get through. We’re lucky to live here.”
A day after I spoke via phone with Lyczak, Christopher, my 10-year-old son, and I traveled to Marlow to get a tour of the campus with Alex Stroshine, Kroka’s bookkeeper who also works as a group leader.
Stroshine, 23, grew up in Keene, but had never heard of Kroka until he came back to town after graduating from college with a degree in finance.
“After graduating, I realized that I didn’t want to go into corporate finance,” he said. He was living at home when a friend suggested he take a look at Kroka.
At the end of his first summer at Kroka, Stroshine said “I knew that I really loved it here and wanted to stay longer than just a season.”
The campus itself is magical, with a long boardwalk leading from a three-story building that houses meeting spaces, a kitchen and the administrative offices, down past a swimming hole and into the main area where all the action happens. On the way to the main area, there’s a barn and cows and horses grazing in fields.
Stroshine showed us the yurts where the leaders live year-round and the areas where the campers set up and congregate. A large grassy area is surrounded by tent sites, the dining area features a stone stove with pots hanging above and work areas are covered by heavy canvas to protect the campers from rain and too much sun.
Stroshine, who participated in the staff challenge and was one of the leaders we spotted swimming to the island in Goose Pond, took us for a walk on one of the winding forest paths that surround Kroka, down to a beaver pond covered in lily pads.
He and Christopher ventured out along the beaver dam, which was about 100 yards long and mudded over with grass and weeds growing through the top.
I stayed on shore, where I noticed a handful of tall poles stripped of bark leaning against a tree. Stroshine told me later that they sometimes go out on the beaver pond and pole their canoes along, rather than use paddles.
I mentioned to Alex that it seemed Kroka was “a best kept secret” of the local area; very few local people know about it.
He said while it’s much smaller than other outdoor learning schools, and that’s by design, the community that has been built by participants is exceptional.
“The kids that come here leave with a really close bond,” he said.
Courses at Kroka are pricey, as you might expect from such a program, but they do provide a sliding scale tuition based on a family’s income level and they do offer financial aid and scholarships, including one for local families.
Kroka also has a program for homeschool families, once a week throughout the school year that is very reasonable.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place to live,” said Stroshine. “The opportunities they’ve given me to go and explore new passions like whitewater paddling have been incredible.”
Thirty years ago (gasp), I attended a three-week Outward Bound program, two weeks on the Colorado River and one week in the Henry Mountains in southern Utah. It was one of the most remarkable experiences of my life. Visiting Kroka reminded me of those bygone days and the 10 years after college I spent in Utah skiing, hiking, mountain biking and running rivers. That was so long ago, but it was nice to visit with the folks at Kroka and realize this type of adventure is still available today. I hope one day Christopher (who is now 3,985 days old, and my long-time readers will understand that) gets that itch, too, and he embarks on his own adventures. He’s always asking me to tell tales of my adventures. Here’s to hoping he’ll have his own tales to tell.