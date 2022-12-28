Editor’s note: This is the next in a series of Year in Review stories that Reformer staff picked as the 10 biggest news stories of 2022. Another Year in Review story appears on page A8 today.
BRATTLEBORO — It’s not exactly how we might want to remember 2022, but in the week before Christmas, three Brattleboro businesses were broken into, ending a year that has seen double digit increases in crime in town.
In most cases, the thief or thieves left with little cash and expensive cash registers those businesses have to pay $1,000 or more to replace.
A number of other businesses have been burglarized this past year, with windows or doors smashed out, leaving business owners wondering whether they can afford to stick around if they have to invest in high-tech surveillance cameras and keep paying for repairs, not to mention the emotional toll on their employees and their families.
According to information provided by the Brattleboro Police Department, there have been 70 commercial burglaries in Brattleboro in the past year. Earlier this week, the BPD announced it had cited one local man with nine of those burglaries. It is unknown if he is a suspect in the other 61 or if others might end up being cited.
(It’s not just in Brattleboro, either. There were three burglaries of businesses in Putney just after Thanksgiving.)
This is on top of disturbing statistics Chief Norma Hardy brought to the Select Board on Dec. 13 that indicate Brattleboro has the second highest crime rate in the state behind St. Albans.
And while most of the crime committed in town is non-violent, she said burglaries have increased from last year by 37.25 percent, assaults have increased by 15.38 percent, and sexual crimes have increased by 26.47 percent.
Overall, Brattleboro’s crime rate is 44.98 per 1,000 residents.
Petty crime — retail theft, trespassing, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and urination, vandalism, fighting — all make a community feel unsafe and clog up the courts, delaying more serious hearings on domestic and child abuse, sexual assault and drug dealing.
Delayed justice also makes a community feel less safe.
Leaving your possessions in a car, locked or unlocked has become inadvisable, though at least two suspects who have rummaged through hundreds of cars in Vermont have been identified and are being prosecuted or offered mental health support.
Other thieves steal everything from catalytic converters, maple syrup, chainsaws, and change jars. A handful decide that holding up a convenience store or robbing a bank is a more direct way of getting cash.
The courts, prosecutors and defense attorneys are still playing COVID-19 catchup, holding status conferences, negotiating plea agreements, holding jury draws and trials and arranging competency evaluations over hundreds of cases.
The local police department, with nine of 26 positions vacant, is short staffed, as are law enforcement agencies around the state and nation. That could be because it doesn’t pay enough or people don’t want to go into a career they perceive is under attack. But the staffing crisis is leading communities and agencies to rethink how they deal with crime, addiction and mental health issues.
During that Select Board meeting earlier this month, Hardy also told the Board about the Brattleboro Resource Assistance Team consisting of non-sworn, unarmed individuals who could take some of the administrative burden off her officers, such as taking crash and stolen property reports, and traffic control.
That’s good news in a year of plenty of bad news.
Still, folks are left wondering if this is just a dismaying trend or if crime both petty and serious will continue to increase in Brattleboro and Windham County in 2023.
Amidst all these little crimes that seem to affect everyone’s sense of safety, we have almost forgotten that Brattleboro also saw two homicides this past year and Wardsboro saw another.
———
For those of us who haven’t experienced crime first hand, news of it is disturbing and unsettling; it makes us wary, looking over our shoulders.
But we must avoid being Chicken Littles; the sky may feel like it’s falling, but it’s not. There are solutions, and people in this community are doing work every day to implement them. Those efforts include restorative justice, addiction counseling, mental health support, housing first, and providing resources to victims of domestic abuse.
These types of programs are woefully underfunded, but not as expensive as just throwing everyone in jail. If we’ve learned anything over the years, incarceration doesn’t really work unless we’re willing to keep the really bad ones locked up while attending to the mendable.
If a process is failing, it’s time to think outside of the box. Continuing to do the same way over and over again hasn’t provided us with the results we need to thrive as a community. Leadership on a local level can only do so much. This is an all-hands-on-deck type of crisis that requires extra effort from everyone, from the White House, through Congress and down to the state level.
As someone who has been covering cops and courts in Windham County for more than 17 years, it can be hard to see the trees because of the forest and it’s easy to get jaded; this is just the way it is. Nonetheless, I hear from people on the street, via email and over the phone and they are anxious, scared and concerned their community has lost something vital, or is about to.
It’s good that people are clamoring for change, but there needs to be a realization that there are no easy answers and the answers that can be found are expensive.
The bigger question is, not how much we are willing to spend, but how much we are willing to lose.