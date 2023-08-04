BRATTLEBORO — About this time last year, I took a stroll with Greg Lesch, the executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, on Main Street to talk to folks about how comfortable they feel downtown.
Most of the people we spoke to were happy and felt safe. Many of them were visitors who were charmed by Brattleboro, its stores and its ambiance.
But merchants, many who spoke off the record, expressed frustration with panhandlers, vandalism, petty theft and break-ins, but they also expressed a faith that somehow, as it has done year in and year out, Brattleboro will survive.
Lesch wasn't available when I checked in with him to see if he would like to take that walk again, but he is hosting a Downtown Community Safety Fair on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Gibson-Aiken Senior Center.
"This is an open house where different organizations and businesses can set up a table or poster to explain what they are doing about downtown safety and offer members of the community a chance to engage in conversation," he said.
With Lesch busy on Monday, I walked downtown with new Select Board member Peter "Fish" Case, Town Manager John Potter, who's been on the job since January, and Jeremy Evans, who was recently appointed assistant chief of the Brattleboro Police Department.
"First-hand accounts are important for me," Case told me after the walk. "With a very negative narrative circulating, I wanted to talk with the people that are directly impacted and see if they have suggestions, and what their customers are saying. We encountered some of what we expected to hear, but we also uncovered some good things, too."
Case said he hopes to repeat the walk soon.
"I want this town to know that we care and we are here to take these issues seriously," he told me.
Potter said he appreciated the chance to speak with a number of downtown business owners and invite them to Tuesday's Community Safety Fair.
"It was clear that while some parts of the downtown are seeing impacts from the end of the state's motel program, overall Brattleboro is a very vibrant, interesting, and exciting place that attracts people from all walks of life," he said.
"I was happy to hear about the positive interactions business owners have had with our officers," said Evans. "Information we received will be helpful in evaluating how to deploy our limited resources more effectively."
BROKEN WINDOWS AND STOLEN PLANTS
Our first stop was Antidote Books, across the street from the Windham County Courthouse, where co-owner Ruth Rodriguez was working the counter.
Despite the brazen, daytime theft of the catalytic converter -- cut from her car parked next to her building -- she still feels safe downtown, though she is usually only downtown during the daylight hours.
The store's windows have been broken twice, she said, in one case with the culprit stealing cash from the register.
"I try to keep it straightforward. I'm from Houston and things like that happen. You just pick up the pieces," she said.
Rodriguez said her customers have expressed worry for her and her partner, Jeremy Stowell, as business owners, and stepped up to help when their glass was broken.
"They came through to help pick up the broken glass and donated cash and checks to cover the placement," she said. "That is a redeeming quality of our friends and customers."
What really disturbs her though, is the repeated theft of plants from the front of the store.
"They take the planters and all. It upsets me more than the cash theft and broken glass."
FOUL LANGUAGE
Robert "Woody" Woodward, who's operated Burrows Specialized Sports on Main Street for more than 20 years, said he'd like to see more police walking the beat on Main Street. But he understands they are shortstaffed, adding the town's decision to add a security guard at the parking garage on Elliot and Flat streets has made it "a whole lot better."
"I think things are being done. I'm sure it's hard when you read letters from some business owners who are just going on a perception that maybe was correct a while ago," he said. "It's not as bad as some people say."
He did say sometimes people are raising heck on Main Street or passing out in front of his store.
"The thing that bothers me is the yelling and the foul language," said Woodward, who has offered to put a surveillance camera on his store looking directly down Elliot Street. That offer hasn't been taken up by the town, he added.
SURVIVING ON TOURIST DOLLARS
Stanley "Pal" Borofsky, of Sam's Outdoor Outfitters, said he is concerned by a decrease in traffic on Main Street. He attributes that to the closure of flow-through traffic in the Harmony Parking Lot after the Brooks House was rehabilitated following a devastating fire in 2011.
"I've had some comments from people who are not coming downtown because of people on the streets," he said. "But my biggest issue is the closure of that tunnel. We used to have the best income from the Harmony Lot with people always moving through."
He also said the closure of a TD Bank processing center and Lyon's Travel in Brattleboro reduced the number of people who mingle on the street, buying food and stopping in the stores.
"Brattleboro is surviving right now on tourists," said Borofsky. He said having a state sales tax and a local option tax has contributed to the closure of consumer friendly stores, sending them across the river to tax-free New Hampshire.
Tim Chock, who has owned Brattleboro Bicycle Shop with his wife, Barbara Walsh, since 1983, said he's seen an increase in panhandling in the past few years.
"Begging is just something that shouldn't be happening on Main Street in Brattleboro or in the Co-op parking lot," he said.
"Following people to their cars, right up and escort you, is uncomfortable," said Walsh, who said folks visiting Brattleboro are surprised by being approached by panhandlers.
But, said Chock, "Brattleboro's not worse than any other place I've been to."
"We went to visit our son in Burlington and it's really hairy on Church Street," added Walsh.
Shayla Fowle, the branch manager at KeyBank, said she has a lot of small-business customers who are concerned about what they see is "a bit of a negative turn" in downtown.
"A lot of the conversations I'm having is there's less of a community feeling," she said. "And there's a concern about inflation, the homeless population, the cost of living ... Brattleboro really could come together and make a difference, but we haven't."
Fowle, who's been in Brattleboro since 2017, said people are concerned that there's less of a focus on making things better and maybe making it a little harder for panhandlers.
"That's not a problem just for Brattleboro," she added. "I would love to say I have a million solutions, but one of things we've been doing is Key for Women and Key for Community, speaking with local business owners and I get their ideas. More meetings like that where people have an opportunity to speak and share their ideas. That's where change happens."
NO PLACE TO GO
Nancy Braus, the owner of Everyone's Books, said the true solution is more housing, and supportive housing for people who need more than just a roof over their heads.
"We've got people living on the streets and we have empty properties," she said. "They're hanging out downtown because there's no place to go."
Braus's store has been on Elliot Street since 1984. She's seen troubles come and go and has experienced her own rash of break-ins, with culprits smashing her front door and stealing what little cash might be in the register.
But Braus said she's been very pleased by the changes in the Brattleboro Police Department since Norma Hardy moved up from New York City to take over in 2021.
"I haven't seen them harassing homeless people," she said. "The good old boys are gone. It's a good police force. They can handle what's going on if they could get enough of them. But hopefully things are moving in the right direction. People recognize that working for Norma is not going to be the same as working for someone else."
THEY SHOULD FEEL SAFE
Grayson VanHendrick was strumming a guitar in Zpots when we stopped in. He said he has seen a decrease in foot traffic, which threatens the viability of the store he set up with his folks to feature the pottery they throw in Brookline.
"When we opened up, there was more positivity," he said. "It felt like Brattleboro was coming up. But this summer, there haven't been a lot of customers through the door. That could be for a number of reasons ... construction, flooding, but it also feels like the homeless population is up and that has scared away some people. They should feel safe coming into Brattleboro. This town is beautiful and has a lot to offer."
Carolyn Hebert, who is in the process of moving Minuteman Press from Putney Road to Main Street, said the main concern of her customers is parking downtown.
"And a lot of window breaking," she said, adding "It is what it is."
She said when they were looking for office space downtown, they considered the vicinity of the parking garage on Elliot Street.
"But down there it seems a bit more sketchy," said Hebert.
CHILD SAFETY ZONE
Michelle Simpson, executive director at the Boys & Girls Club of Brattleboro on Flat Street, told the Reformer's Chris Mays that the town's decision to hire a security guard at the Transportation Center is "a step in the right direction," but she wants to see more.
She'll be at the Community Safety Fair, where she'll be advocating for a "child safety zone" in downtown.
"We'll be presenting some of the work we've done around that and how to create child safety zones," Simpson told Mays. "So the CDC recommends one of the ways to prevent adverse childhood experiences is to have healthy social norms in public spaces, which I think we can all agree in Brattleboro we do not have healthy social norms and public spaces."
Simpson said children aren't allowed in bars or in Rated R movies, yet observe Rated R behavior downtown all the time.
"I think, in our town, we need to be the adults and we need to hold ourselves and others in our community accountable for doing better for children," she said.
Libby Bennett, director of development and communications at Groundworks Collaborative, and Peter Elwell, interim deputy executive director, told Mays they will also have a table at the Community Safety Fair and will share information about their approaches to safety.
After the murder of a shelter coordinator by an ax-wielding client in April, the group paused services and took some time to mull over changes they thought about and considered for a long time but hadn't had the chance to really delve into. One of the major takeaways: Groundworks services can't accommodate every situation or need that someone is experiencing.
"I think for a long time, we were a lot of things to a lot of people," Bennett told Mays. "We would find a way to help anyone in any situation in ways that were untenable really and so now, we're really thoughtful about what services are a more appropriate fit for maybe another community partner, another agency in the community. We look to really triage those services."
It's easy to feel overwhelmed by the challenges facing downtown, but it's apparent people aren't willing to give up on Brattleboro. There are a lot of good people working hard to find solutions. And there are a lot of business people, though frustrated by the economy, having to compete with tax-free New Hampshire and having to deal with petty crime, who see Brattleboro and the surrounding community as a unique place with a strong tradition of caring for each other.
Pointing fingers and suggesting draconian solutions like hounding panhandlers off the streets or limiting services to those in need won't do much more than push the problem somewhere else. That might be fine for some folks, but that's not the Brattleboro I've come to know over my 18 years with the Reformer, where folks come together to find solutions, sometimes butting heads, but agreeing to find ways that are as unique as the town itself.
It's good to remind each other that Brattleboro is special and it's not "going downhill." It's faced and overcome challenges before, and with everyone pulling together, Brattleboro will survive and thrive.