HINSDALE, N.H. — On Feb. 6, the Hinsdale School Board and the Hinsdale Budget Committee held a joint meeting in the Town Hall auditorium, a quaint, truly New England location for a meeting, though its creaky floors and hissing steam radiators made it hard for people to hear what was being discussed.
About 30 people attended the meeting, many of them grumbling while members of the School Board explained that the Budget Committee's suggestion to cut more than $2 million from the budget was just not realistic.
The discussion was charged with the recent sticker shock Hinsdale taxpayers are reeling from, after receiving tax bills for 2022 that show increases of between $1,200 and $2,000.
Taxpayers already had paid two installments of their quarterly bills before the tax rate was set in December, so the next two bills will be even larger to make up for the difference.
And taxes are only going to go up more if voters approve at Town Meeting this year a school budget of $16 million, an increase of about $2 million over the current year.
However, taxpayers are only responsible for about half that amount, as the other half comes from the state and from grants the district aggressively pursues to offset costs.
The Budget Committee eventually voted 5-to-4 against recommending the $2 million cut, though it did settle on recommending a cut of more than $400,000.
This was the first time in about 10 years that the Budget Committee and the School Board differed on the budget. It was also the first time School Board members demanded the Budget Committee tell it exactly where it suggests the cuts be made.
Budget Committee members rightly pointed out that town taxpayers are struggling to pay their current tax bills, especially after a reassessment that increased property values on average by 25 percent. The increase was based upon sale prices of homes and buildings in Hinsdale, which much like the rest of New Hampshire and the nation, have surged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Because home property values increased after the reassessment, the tax rate for 2022 was set at $27.98 per $1,000 of property valuation, a decrease from $32.65 in 2021.
But as any property owner should know, the tax rate really has nothing to do with how much in taxes they pay. Tax bills are based on the expenses of the town and the school, as well as the county.
And even though the town lowered its budget by about $100,000 for 2022, the town's school budget went up $1.1 million from 2021.
During the Feb. 6 meeting, School Board members explained that increases in the budget for the current and upcoming years are because of expenses not under their control, such as the costs of insurance, heating fuel and electricity, as well as the costs to provide for special needs students, and contractual increases for faculty and staff.
Members of the Budget Committee insisted there is a lot of "fluff" in the school budget that could be cut to reduce the burden on taxpayers, especially those on a fixed income, such as the elderly and retirees.
Members of the School Board said they can cut the budget, but the "fluff" that can be eliminated is the programs that make Hinsdale School District special, including its after-school academic programs and its Extended Learning Opportunities program, which places career-interested students in jobs around the region.
Budget Committee members also wanted to know why Hinsdale spends more than $28,000 to educate each of its students, compared to about $22,000 in a larger school district, like in nearby Keene, N.H.
School Board members noted that it boils down to economies of scale. Hinsdale has 505 students compared to Keene's 3,120.
The state mandates districts offer certain curriculum, and districts can't just terminate teachers and consolidate classes to cut costs. So while Keene can cram up to 30 students into one state-mandated class, Hinsdale might have only 10 or 12 students in a similar class.
Voters will get to weigh in on the school budget during Town Meeting on March 18 at 9 a.m. in the gymnasium of the Hinsdale High School.
There are about 3,000 eligible voters in Hinsdale, but on average only between 150 and 200 people show up to Town Meeting to vote.
That means less than 10 percent of the voting population decides how much everyone will have to pay in taxes.
And many of the people who do turn out to vote are those who are directly affected by budget cuts, including town and school employees.
Hinsdale is not unique in New England, where on average only 10 to 20 percent of voters show up to decide on budget and bond issues and the other 80 or 90 percent are either OK with the decisions or whine on social media for 11 months out of the year.
If 2,800 of Hinsdale's voters are content with about 200 of their neighbors making those decisions, do they have the right to grumble about taxes for the next 12 months? Sure. But it's just background noise that increases tension in Hinsdale and doesn't really solve anything.
The real solution to lowering taxes is to change the way the state pays for the education of its students, making it fairer to less wealthy communities and those that choose to provide education on their own. A stopgap solution for Hinsdale would be to increase its economies of scale by creating a new school district with other towns or joining one already in existence.
Meanwhile, the town has received a number of abatement applications, questioning the reassessments. But for every abatement granted, taxes go up even more for those who don't qualify for a reduction.
Somebody has to make up the difference.
In addition to abatements, the town's tax collector can make payment arrangements for taxpayers, but applications, which have to be approved by the Select Board, have to be in by March 1.
It really is a balancing act by the School Board, the Budget Committee and the Select Board, which often have competing interests, keeping in mind the financial challenges of the town's taxpayers while also providing adequate services for students and town residents.
Each year, as is the tradition in New England, town residents have an opportunity to have their voices heard on these matters. But each year, a small percentage of the people are making the decisions. It would behoove more Hinsdale taxpayers to at least attend this year's meeting, especially with the increase in their tax bills this year.
In other words, show up to vote, because one way or another, you're going to have to pony up.