CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — To be honest, there isn't a much better way to spend a late summer workday morning than floating on the untroubled waters of Spofford Lake.
It was about 10 a.m. on Aug. 11 and other than the pontoon boat we were puttering on, there was only a paddleboarder and another pontoon boat on the lake.
I'm used to going to Spofford Lake on the weekends, when it's a veritable traffic jam of activity with swimmers, kayakers, and boats of all sorts vying for space on the 732-acre lake.
So it was quite delightful to kick back and enjoy a cool breeze and the morning sunshine.
It was made even more delightful by the company I was keeping.
I had been invited on board by Chris Oot, who leads the all-volunteer water quality testing team for the Spofford Lake Association.
Also on board were Art Huggins, Judy Idelkope, who is also a member of the Chesterfield Select Board, and our skipper, James Corliss.
"The captain won't let me have alcohol on the ship," said Huggins, with a grin, sipping from a bottle of water.
"This is a working trip," replied Corliss, who is also the chairman of the Chesterfield Planning Board. "But we're not always working."
"He does a sunset cruise with margaritas," chimed in Idelkope.
While it was quite pleasurable to just tool around on the lake, all four volunteers were on board for a very clear purpose and because they care deeply about the lake that defines Chesterfield.
"Most of us live on the lake and therefore care about it from a variety of perspectives and we have kids who swim in the lake," said Oot, who's had a home on the water for the past 10 years. "I'm a relative newcomer."
"I've been coming up here since I was in diapers, fourth generation from Connecticut," said Huggins, who bought a place on the lake 40 years ago, when he was just 21.
Huggins was lowering testing equipment into the water to measure oxygen levels and temperatures at different depths, to measure visibility and to gather samples. Earlier, on the shore, folks collected samples at Ware's Grove Beach and from some of the tributaries that feed the lake.
The volunteers do the testing twice a week throughout the spring, summer and fall.
"One of the problems we have in the lake is low dissolved oxygen, which stresses the fish," said Oot. "Trout like cold water at the deeper levels, and at the deeper levels, the oxygen levels decline rapidly."
Oot said organic material that is washed into the lake via tributaries, culverts and sheet runoff from properties around the lake falls to the bottom. The decay of the detritus uses up oxygen necessary for a healthy aquatic ecosystem.
The lake testing is going on while the town's Watershed Committee is looking at ways to use the town's zoning ordinance to best preserve its pristine waters.
"Development is creating huge flooding problems," said Oot, who said runoff from the west side of the lake, on Pinnacle Springs, "comes streaming" into the lake via a culvert, carrying sand and organic material. "We get a remarkable amount of runoff that comes down and floods this lower area."
The town attempted to address the issue at last Town Meeting, but voters declined to endorse a "steep slopes" ordinance meant to control some of the runoff.
Oot said a watershed management plan completed in 2018 by Southwest Region Planning Commission, FB Environmental and the N.H. Department of Environmental Services, was "crying out for low-impact development" around the lake.
"Go ahead and develop your property," he said, explaining low-impact development. "But you have to be stormwater runoff neutral and put in rain gardens, put in vegetation and put in what you can to minimize impermeable areas. If we don't manage the upper watershed, the report says we're going to have increasing problems with phosphorous and eutrophication."
As Corliss kept the pontoon boat at the deepest part of the lake, where the water goes down a little more than 60 feet, Huggins lowered an oxygen and temperature device slowly down.
Meanwhile, Idelkope and I chatted about the history of the lake, how George Carlin came here for summer camp and some of his ashes were scattered across the surface after he died, about the Pine Grove Springs Hotel that was a whirlwind of activity until it burned down in 1961. They also talked about the demolition of Spofford Hall, a rehabilitation facility built in 1980 that had sat vacant since 1995, when it was closed. We also talked about John Chakalos, the multi-millionaire real estate developer who built Spofford Hall and his 2013 murder, allegedly at the hands of his grandson, Nathan Carman, who is currently incarcerated on charges he killed his mother during a fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016.
Oot said over those years, oxygen levels in the lake have trended downwards.
"You can see that it's been dropping just dramatically and very steadily over time," he said. "And if there is no oxygen at the interface between the water and the bottom of the lake, it releases the phosphorus that is trapped in the sediment."
According to the EPA, phosphorous is a "limiting nutrient."
"In appropriate quantities, phosphorus can be used by vegetation and soil microbes for normal growth," states an EPA fact sheet. "However, in excess quantities, phosphorus can lead to water quality problems such as eutrophication and harmful algal growth. ... [S]ince phosphorus generally occurs in small quantities in the natural environment, even small increases can negatively affect water quality and biological condition."
"There's continual erosion because there are wake boats and jet skis and so we get bigger waves that go in different directions than the natural wind would take them," said Oot. "Ongoing erosion along the shoreline is washing nutrients and organic material into the lake. So that's why there's a big debate here about what should the lake level be. People want it high to get their boats out and other people want to lower the level to prevent erosion."
When the water level gets low and the surface is roiled by passing boats, algae at the bottom of the lake detaches and floats to the surface.
Levels of microcystin, an algal toxin found in cyanobacteria, were measure in samples of "mats" that rose to the surface recently but the toxin was found to be well below the level that prohibits swimming.
The lake itself is a state resource, meaning the town can't control the activity on the water, but it can set regulations for the watershed around the lake.
Some of the testing the volunteers are doing is meant to find out exactly where are the sources of runoff.
"This year, for the first time, we are not just testing at the shoreline," said Oot. "We're also testing tributaries that come in to the lake. In certain tributaries, we're testing further upstream, so that we can determine whether the contaminant is coming from the watershed. Is there a dead animal in the watershed that's bringing bacteria in? Or is it coming in from a failed septic system on the shoreline?"
The SLA also started this year testing in the winter to determine how much road salt, spread on nearby Route 9, is being washed into the lake.
"All these things have to be taken holistically because they all impact each other," said Oot.
Idelkope said two years ago the town enacted a septic regulation to protect the lake.
According to the SLA's webite, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services has required approved plans, inspection, and operational approval for all subsurface septic systems since 1971, and since 1967 where the system is within 1,000 feet of the Lake.
"Spofford Lake has many older cottages and homes that were built prior to the requirement of state approval," states the website. "This new regulation will begin to bring all those old systems up to the current standards to ensure the water quality of Spofford Lake. ... If your property does not have a valid subsurface operational approval on file with NH DES, owners must certify to the Health Officer that the system is not in failure by providing a current complete written evaluation and certification signed by a certified or licensed septic system evaluator."
The compliance date for property owners around the lake is coming up quickly, said Idelkope, which is Nov. 4.
"At this point, we've had responses from about 70 percent of the lake property owners."
Brad Roscoe, chairman of the Watershed Committee told me a couple of days before I went out on the lake that the five-member board has identified some deficiencies in the current land use regulations and their implementation that need to be addressed.
"Most of the issues revolve around the enforcement of existing state and federal regulations, which the town has the right to enforce."
The committee will present a list of recommendations to the town, which may or may not adjust its regulations to address stormwater runoff and oversight of building permits.
Part of the work it's doing is to model how future development might impact the lake, he said.
New Hampshire has a shoreland protection act, which regulates land use in the first 250 feet around the lake. But there's no real control of things further away from the lake, including the tributaries coming in.
"The town has the ability to apply the shoreland protection act to other parts of the town, but the town has no mechanism to actually do it," said Roscoe. "So we're looking at trying to clean up the regulation."
Four of the five members of the committee own property on the lake, said Roscoe, who does not. He said it's important to balance the right of property owners to develop or maintain their properties while also protecting the lake.
"We're trying to find something that makes sense," said Roscoe. "So far, we haven't talked about anything earth shattering and new, like steep slopes, but we're talking about just trying to clean up what's already existing out there. So things make sense and are more enforceable."
Whatever recommendations the committee might make, and whatever changes the Select Board might make to the regulations have to be approved by voters at Town Meeting.
Roscoe said he hopes the town can present any changes to voters in March 2024.
"There's a lot of land there to be developed," said Roscoe. "If you've got people up on top of a mountain, and they do it wrong, they can get a lot of pollution going to the lake, because there's no real control of the water coming off their property."
As the volunteers in Chesterfield demonstrate, on the testing team, on the Spofford Lake Association and on the Watershed Committee, people care deeply about their lake. That includes people who live right on its shore and around the far-flung town.
And being the "Live Free or Die" state, there's also a deep undercurrent of libertarianism that is diametrically opposed to any sort of government regulation of private property.
Nonetheless, most people in Chesterfield understand something has to be done, because the lake is changing, and not for the good. Development around Spofford Lake is not going to stop, but it has to be smart development, cognizant of its impact on the waters, and people, despite their deep-held beliefs about the sanctity of private property.
If they don't, in our own lifetimes, and surely in our those of our children, the waters of Spofford Lake will continue to suffer, losing the sparkle we all enjoy, especially on an early morning in the summer.