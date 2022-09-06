BRATTLEBORO — One not-quite-sweltering-but-definitely-uncomfortable day last week I took another walk around downtown Brattleboro, this time with Jon Hoover, the business manager for Groundworks Collaborative.
A few weeks ago, I took a walk with Greg Lesch, executive director of the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce, talking with merchants about how safe they, their employees and their customers felt in downtown. On part of that walk, we were accompanied by Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy.
The general consensus from all we spoke to was that, yes, most people feel comfortable, though there were many concerns expressed about safety in the parking garage and there was also a desire for more of a presence of police in downtown Brattleboro.
I also received feedback from some people who said the story was a little one-sided.
So I reached out to Groundworks, and Hoover graciously spent several hours with me, showing off the new day shelter on South Main Street and Foodworks, the food shelf that the organization operates on Canal Street. We also took a stroll to the Whetstone Pathway and the parking garage to talk to some of the people hanging out there.
AT THE DAY SHELTER
About 40 to 45 people per day (60 in bad weather) visit the Drop-In Center, with more during extreme weather. It can sleep 34, but during the day, beds are folded up and stowed away so people can sit at a table or mill about, talk to an advocate or eat a meal. Some come in to use the private showers and others squirrel away in a corner to catch a little shut eye or scroll through a device.
"We're full right now in both our shelters," said Hoover, which includes the new building and the family units in Morningside Shelter on Royal Road.
As he sorted through belongings he had stuffed into a locker, Emmanuel said he's been "shelter surfing," most recently in New Hampshire, for the past five years.
"I just recently came here to get away from what's going on over there," he said, but he didn't want to elaborate.
Emmanuel receives $900 a month from disability, but $300 of that goes to child support, meaning he doesn't have enough money left over to find an apartment.
Compared to other shelters he's used, he said the day shelter in Brattleboro is "pretty streamlined."
"These guys do things more efficiently," said Emmanuel, who, because he gets money monthly, doesn't need to panhandle.
He said he's thankful for the welcome reception he's received in Vermont, calling it "the promised land" compared to other communities that have been criminalizing homelessness.
He said he was thinking about packing his stuff up and heading to Burlington next.
"I like Vermont," said Ziana, adding that she feels comfortable and safe in Brattleboro.
She found her way to town in June from Plattsburgh, New York, and has housing through the transitional housing program, and comes into the day shelter for services and to talk with people.
"A really common trajectory is something happens and they lose their housing," said Hoover. "There are barriers to being successful in housing that our clients have and there's just such a scarcity when it comes to housing. Ultimately, we really do want to do the best we can to meet people where they're at and support people with complex needs."
And while it's nice to have a place like the day shelter, said Hoover, "To be in a shelter is hard. You don't have a lot of privacy and you're probably at one of the worst points in your life."
Hoover said the vast majority of people who seek help through Groundworks are Windham County residents, and many of them struggle with addiction and mental illness. A small number come from nearby states, he said.
"Homelessness isn't just a community problem. It's a regional problem."
Hoover said a small portion of Groundworks' clientele comes from out of state, but not too far, like Emmanual and Ziana.
He also pointed out that many of the people living in Brattleboro come from somewhere else.
"People who have had a really positive impact on this community, I'd like to think myself included, or Josh [Davis, director of Groundworks], are not native born Vermonters. We're flatlanders from afar."
'HARD TO MANAGE'
Andrew Courtney, who moved from San Diego to be closer to his wife's family in Keene, N.H. is now the new director at Foodworks.
"The average kind of person that comes here is someone that's probably working, is in their own house, or their own place, but the rest of this stuff is hard to manage. We see a lot of families with kids or multi-generational households. They may own a home or rent and work at least one job. Many we see here are working multiple jobs."
Foodworks saw a 25 percent increase in demand in the first six months of this year.
And from July 2021 to June 2022, Foodworks served 1,337 unique households consisting of 2,541 adults and 1,011 children for a total of 3,552 individuals served.
During the same period, Foodworks had 18,282 service transactions, which includes in-person shopping, curbside pickup, and deliveries combined.
Foodworks depends on volunteers to keep its shelves stocked, to pick up groceries from local stores and pack them and then make deliveries to folks who can't pick up at the storefront on Canal Street. They also individualize the food packages for each person who asks.
"This time of the year, there's a lot of people camping," said Courtney. "We do our best to accommodate them because they're working with a lack of refrigeration and each individual has different cooking abilities. We put a lot of energy into communicating with each individual to make sure their food needs are being met as best as possible."
Foodworks also supplies food to folks living in the hotels, and includes canned goods, fresh vegetables and fruit, frozen meat, cereals and bread, and prepared meals from Everyone Eats, a COVID relief program, federally funded, that pays local restaurants to package up meals for people who need them.
On our walk from Foodworks toward the Whetstone Pathway and the parking garage, Hoover pointed out a tent village hidden in the trees along the Whetstone Brook near the Elm Street Bridge.
"Right now, this is not at the same level of camping that was here pre-COVID because of the motel program," he said.
About 150 households have housing thanks to the program, said Hoover, who worries what will happen when the program expires next year.
'WHERE HE'S NOT GOING TO BE JUDGED'
Hoover said he understands why folks might be uncomfortable around the homeless or people asking for money,
"But the reality is, they're more likely to be victims of something than perpetrators of something. If anything, I worry more about their safety and their vulnerability."
"They're afraid because they don't stop and ask us anything," said a young man, sitting on the concrete steps of the parking garage with three other people.
A girl who asked to be identified as Niece, said she hangs out in the parking garage to wait for the bus and to talk with people. She and her mother have been staying at a hotel for a month, ever since their car broke down here.
I talked with a grizzled old fellow who asked to be referred to as "G-Boy."
He has his own place in town but likes to hang out "with family" at the parking garage, the people he feels comfortable being with.
Though G-Boy has a home now, said Hoover, he was homeless for a while.
"He's really connected to that community, but he still wants to spend time with 'his people,' where he's not going to be judged, where he's going to feel comfortable," said Hoover. "And here's this space where you don't have to have money to come together."
After our stop at the parking garage, we walked over to the Whetstone Pathway where we stopped to talk with a man asking for change.
"I just ended up here because I was out in Windsor and didn't really like it," said Jason, who is from Massachusetts and is staying at the shelter.
He said most people don't make eye contact with him, but those who do treat him "pretty decent."
MAKING ENDS MEET
"It's what I got to do to survive, to make ends meet," said Jason, who said he's hoping to collect enough money to travel back to Massachusetts to see his kids.
There are no easy answers when it comes to homelessness, mental health and substance misuse. Most of us, myself included, would likely prefer for those problems to be hidden away. But in Brattleboro, where there aren't a lot of physical places to sit around and while away the day, folks with too much time on their hands have few places to go where they feel safe, and maybe a little bit invisible.
I am thankful for folks like Hoover and Courtney and the dozens of people who work or volunteer with Groundworks, who spend every day helping people overcome the challenges that resulted being homeless or going hungry.
The problem is not going to go away, and we can't criminalize homelessness. As anyone who follows court proceedings knows, the courts are still catching up from COVID delays and prisons are full and there aren't enough beds in mental health facilities.
Housing first is the real answer. But that takes commitment, money for housing and support services, and the knowledge that sometime bad things will happen, but we can't give up.
Things are likely to get worse for many people, with winter approaching and relief funds running out. In a nation that spends a trillion dollars a year on defense and security, cuts taxes for the uber-rich, and facilitates climate change with subsidies to fossil fuel companies, surely we can dig up a billion dollars here and a billion dollars there to find homes and supportive services for those who need it. Surely?