BRATTLEBORO — Design plans for a building housing artists and makers received approval from the town’s Design Review Committee.
“We’re doing some renovation,” said Tom Bodett, principal of High Street and Green LLC.
Bodett presented a proposal Wednesday to the Design Review Committee for 22 to 26 High St. at the former Midtown Mall, also known as the Manley Block building. He and his wife bought the property in 2020.
HatchSpace, a community woodworking shop which Bodett helped start and serves as the main tenant, is joined by Wheelhouse Clay Center and Vermont Center for Photography among others. A restaurant will be opening on the main floor.
“It’s a really great, thriving community of makers and artists,” Bodett said. “The building is old and it was made ugly in 1978 in the worst way with that old wooden front that was on it.”
Bodett said his group secured a grant to cover costs to improve the exterior façade and the interior of the main floor. The latter is already gutted and being turned into an event space with a coffee cafe.
All the glass windows will be replaced, Bodett said.
“We’re going to take the current vestibule where the main front door is in the center that was added later ... and return it to kind of the original vestibule as you see in that historic photograph, where there’s a garage door that rolls up in the middle of it,” he told the committee. “It’ll be a glass garage door, which won’t be for cars coming and going as much as to turn it into a semi-outdoor market when the weather permits.”
Plans call for eliminating an exterior entrance and stairway. Bodett called the current setup “a real hazard.”
An outside stoop will be demolished. In its place will go a bench.
The Design Review Committee, tasked with ensuring new development matches with its historic setting, voted in favor of the plans. The committee acts in an advisory capacity to the Development Review Board and zoning administrator, reviewing and making recommendations on development applications within the town’s Historic Resource Overlay district.