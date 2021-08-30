GAGEVILLE — Vermont State Police and personnel from Rescue Inc. recovered what they believe is the body of a New York City woman from the Saxtons River Monday afternoon, a day after she had gone for a walk with her puppy and failed to return to the vacation home where she was staying.
Vermont State Police spokesman Adam Silverman said that a body of a woman matching the description of Erika Greber Seyfried, 36, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was found in a pool in the Saxtons River just below the Covered Bridge Road Bridge in Gageville, which is a village in the town of Westminster.
He said the woman’s body will be taken to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, as well as a positive identification.
He said the woman’s death appeared to be an accident. Seyfried was last seen about 11 a.m. Sunday when she left with her seven-month-old golden retriever puppy for a walk. When she didn’t return home at about 8 p.m., which is when it gets dark, police were notified.
The puppy has not been located, Silverman said.
Divers, detectives and rescue workers from both the Vermont State Police and Rescue Inc., had spent hours Monday searching the area in the Saxtons River, which is very close to the vacation home where Seyfried and her husband were staying.
In particular, the divers were searching a deep pool at Gages Falls Monday afternoon.
The pool where rescue workers were focused is just downstream from the concrete bridge on Covered Bridge Road.
It is a short distance upstream from the notorious Twin Falls, which is also on the Saxtons River, where more than a dozen people have drowned while swimming over the past decades.
Seyfried and her husband were staying at an AirBnB at 33 Gage Road. The AirBnB, owned by local businessman Bob Ross, is a short distance from the Gage Mills pool.
According to the LinkedIn website, Seyfried is vice president, digital strategy, at the publishing house Penguin Random House in New York City.
Photographer Kristopher Radder contributed to this story.