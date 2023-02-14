Flat Street was roped off near the Preston Lot and the body, which was covered with a white sheet, was located in between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse, which is being renovated into apartments.
1 of 17
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
There were five officers on scene, as well as Archer Mayor, a death investigator for Vermont's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
"I am confident the officers with the Brattleboro Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation," said Ian Goodnow, chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, adding "Whatever has happened here, it is incredibly distressing."
Logan Manning, who lives on Elm Street, told the Reformer they opened their front door and were surprised to see police lights on nearby Flat Street. When Manning went to look, they saw the body in the street.