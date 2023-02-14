Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Members of the Brattleboro Police Department investigate an untimely death after a body was discovered on Flat Street between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

BRATTLEBORO — Flat Street was closed Tuesday night as officers with the Brattleboro Police Department investigated the discovery of a body.

At about 8:45 p.m., BPD Lt. Jeremy Evans told the Reformer the investigation was just beginning and had few details to share at that time.

However, Evans dispelled rumors circulating on social media that the body was found to be decapitated.

"We don't consider it to be a suspicious death and we don't believe there is any danger to the general public," Evans said.

He declined to comment further but promised more information as the investigation progresses.

Flat Street was roped off near the Preston Lot and the body, which was covered with a white sheet, was located in between the Transportation Center and the former Dewitt Warehouse, which is being renovated into apartments.

There were five officers on scene, as well as Archer Mayor, a death investigator for Vermont's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

"I am confident the officers with the Brattleboro Police Department will conduct a thorough investigation," said Ian Goodnow, chairman of the Brattleboro Select Board, adding "Whatever has happened here, it is incredibly distressing."

Logan Manning, who lives on Elm Street, told the Reformer they opened their front door and were surprised to see police lights on nearby Flat Street. When Manning went to look, they saw the body in the street.

“It’s scary to think about,” said Manning.

Bob Audette can be contacted at raudette@reformer.com.