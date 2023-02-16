BRATTLEBORO — The body that was found on Flat Street near the Transportation Center on Tuesday night has been identified by the Brattleboro Police Department and the family of the deceased has been notified, but the name of the deceased will not be released at this time, according to a BPD news release.
The preliminary investigation confirms that the decedent died from injuries sustained from a fall from height, that there were no other individuals involved in this incident, and that the fall was not accidental, the release states.
Anyone who might have information about this incident is urged to call the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7946 or to use the Tip Line at 802-251-8188.