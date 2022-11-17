EAST DOVER — The body of a male victim was found Thursday at the site of a structure fire that occurred two days before at 129 Taft Brook Road.
The deceased was transported to the office of the chief medical examiner for autopsy and identification. The results of the autopsy are pending. The name of the victim is being withheld pending identification and notification of the family.
Late afternoon Tuesday, fire personnel were dispatched to the fully involved structure fire at 129 Taft Brook Road. East Dover Assistant Chief Dave Sheldon was one of the first members of the department on scene and called in the second alarm when he saw the extent of the fire. At the time of the fire, no one was believed to be in the building.
His team was able to knock down the fire within 15 minutes of the call. He complimented the team for their work in knocking down the fire so quickly, adding there were some challenges in fighting the fire, including a powerline that had fallen in the road.
Sheldon described the A-frame structure as being a seasonal camp site and that it was set roughly 60 feet away from the road. Hoses had to be carried down an embankment and back up a small hill to reach the camp.
Sheldon contacted the Dover Police to reach out to the homeowner, which they were able to do on Wednesday evening, allowing investigators to access the property on Thursday.
It was then that a male victim was found by members of the Vermont State Police Public Safety Fire and Explosion Unit and Dover police officers while investigating the fire.
No injuries to first responders was reported. Newbrook, West Dover, Wardboro, Dummerston and Wilmington fire departments responded to the scene.