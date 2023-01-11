BRATTLEBORO — Representative Town Meeting members will consider authorizing funding for what have been dubbed “generational improvements” at Living Memorial Park.
“These projects have been in the capital plan for the last five years and now it’s time to act,” said Carol Lolatte, director of Brattleboro Department of Recreation and Parks. “It’s time to preserve the town’s infrastructure that the community has grown to value and appreciate over the years for the life learning skills and for a lifetime of memories.”
Select Board members on Tuesday decided in favor of putting the approximately $4.5 million project out to a bond vote at annual Representative Town Meeting in March. Proposed are a roof replacement and building improvements at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility, including an update to refrigeration; a new maintenance building to replace two small sheds at Living Memorial Park; parking improvements at the Kiwanis Shelter; and lighting upgrades at the upper softball field at West River Park.
The plan includes using $150,000 from the town’s Global Warming Solutions Fund and about $120,000 from the surplus. Separately, $50,000 from surplus funds will be budgeted for planning major improvements needed at the pool at Living Memorial Park.
Board members opted against using $1 million from federal American Rescue Act funds provided to the town. Board Vice Chairman Daniel Quipp said he believes the money would actually only equate to reducing borrowing by about $500,000 due to current interest rates.
“I don’t think that’s what I’d like to do,” he said.
Board member Elizabeth McLoughlin suggested the possibility of investing some of the bond funds until they were needed for individual projects. Town staff advised against the move, saying it would not be worthwhile because of how soon the money would be used.
Because the project is billed as bringing “generational improvements” to the park, board member Tim Wessel believes the pool should be wrapped into it.
“Since I’ve been on the board, just about every year, we’ve been dealing with the pool, not really attacking what we should be doing with the pool,” he said. “I think that this has moved forward too quickly and only addressed part of what we want to see as a community at Living Memorial Park. ... This isn’t really generational improvements. This is basic maintenance catchup in a way.”
Wessel said the rink is used by a portion of the community, and he believes more people with lower incomes go to the pool. He expressed disappointment over not taking a harder look at the community’s priorities for the park.
McLoughlin said the facilities need attention now and the projects are expensive. Board member Jessica Gelter said the town should commit to the project “because the facilities are ready and they are valuable community resources.”
“Many facilities at Living Memorial Park are tired and need to be replaced,” Lolatte said.
Wessel spoke in favor of waiting until next year, when interest rates might be more favorable, and including the pool for a larger figure. He noted how rates are already dropping.
Town staff are planning to apply for the bond later in the year, in November. The hope is to lock into a better interest rate and allow time for fundraising to potentially reduce the bond amount.
McLoughlin proposed the separate planning effort for the pool. Lolatte estimated that would cost about $50,000.
“We would have to replace everything. Everything there was renovated in ‘57 and renovated in the ‘80s, and we put Band Aids on it,” Lolatte said. “There would be a wholesale change.”