BRATTLEBORO — Two public hearings on a proposed amendment to include just-cause eviction provisions to the town charter drew a large turnout.
The proposal came about via a petition that landed it on the March 7 ballot for a town-wide vote. The Select Board facilitated the hearings Friday and Tuesday.
"It's incredibly cruel to have a subclass of people who have to be ready to move every year of their life," said Marta Gossage of Brattleboro, who submitted the petition after collaborating with community members and Rights & Democracy Vermont on the language of the proposed charter change. "A 60-day or 90-day notice to leave puts you in a game of musical chairs for housing regardless of whether it's a lease or month-to-moth agreement."
The proposed charter amendment would protect tenants from eviction without “just cause,” such as a breach of a written rental agreement, violation of state laws regarding tenant obligations in rental agreements, non-payment of rent, and a tenant’s failure to accept written, reasonable good faith renewal terms. It “excludes from ‘just cause’ the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy.”
Gossage's group chose to exempt owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADU), and sublets or rooms in owner-occupied homes in their proposal because they don’t want to impede people from making ADUs or offering rooms in their homes. A 12 percent cap on rent increases in the proposal is only intended to prevent drastic rises in rent from being "an effective form of eviction," she said.
Offering immediate rebuttal was Sally Fegley, co-owner of Windham Property Management. She called no-cause evictions a "misleading term."
"There are reasons why housing providers ask tenants to leave," she said.
Landlords welcome responsible tenants and ask troublesome tenants to leave, Fegley said. She described no-cause evictions as an easy way to end a lease without leaving a "blemish on the tenant's rental history."
Issues that might prompt a "no-cause eviction" include drug trafficking, loud noisemaking at late hours, damage to units, smoking where it's prohibited and hoarding. Fegley said if landlords need to bring the matter to court, the process may get dragged out and issues may be difficult to prove.
Zoe Cunningham-Cook of Brattleboro, an attorney for Vermont Legal Aid who organized with Gossage and others, said the charter change will not be as drastic as some people make it seem.
"Evicting tenants is a legal process," she said. "People do not have an incentive to go through due process to prove their case."
If a landlord wants to kick out a tenant to dramatically increase rent, Cunningham-Cook said, the easiest path is through no-cause eviction. Her group has worked on several such cases including two in Brattleboro.
"With a 0.7 percent vacancy rate in Brattleboro, there is nowhere else to go if someone is evicted," Cunningham-Cook said, seeing the proposal as just one piece of the housing puzzle.
Abby Mnookin of Brattleboro said the issue is one of class and justice.
"This is an economic justice issue and that overlaps with so much other social justice issues," she said. "There's a growing gap between the wealthy and everyone else."
Jason Cooper, landlord, said removing the no-cause eviction option could require a process that lasts up to a year and prompts other tenants to leave.
"It makes being a rental property provider more difficult and more expensive," he said.
Cooper counted more than 1,000 rental units that are off the long-term housing market in Windham County. Instead, they're being used for short-term rentals.
"This housing market is shrinking because people are not adding but they are going away," Cooper said.
Kurt Daims, executive director of Brattleboro Common Sense, said his group opposes the proposal because it was "hijacked" from them and amended to include a section that he says would make leases perpetually binding for the landlord but not the tenant. He called for voting down the proposal and creating a better one.
"Hundreds of us" have asked the town to form a committee to tackle housing issues, landlord Fric Spruyt said. He encouraged voters to oppose the proposal and "get active."
"I think there are problems to be solved," he said.
Aaron Smith of Brattleboro said it's getting increasingly difficult to be a landlord like himself. He worries the charter change will have "unintended consequences."
"Not being able to end a lease is ridiculous," he said, comparing it to not being able to divorce a partner in a bad marriage.
Landlord Hugh Barber called the proposal "a bunch of bull [expletive] in my mind."
"We have a big investment in these properties and we need to be able to protect them," he said.
Dan Systo of Brattleboro warned that "big massive corporations" will be buying up properties. It's already happening, he said, "I'm part of."
"It's going to take out the small guys who actually care about the community," said Systo, who's working as project manager for BSAG Properties on improving and adding units to Westbrook Court.
Ann Zimmerman of Guilford said no-cause evictions are breaking up neighbors and families at Westbrook Court, and stressing out tenants who need special accommodations and are on limited incomes. She organized with Gossage on the proposal and believes it would help protect tenants from being discriminated against.
Select Board candidate Spoon Agave said if property rights are put before human rights, the numbers of homeless will only grow.
"When do we begin to resist? When do we begin to say no more?" Agave said, suggesting the charter could be fine-tuned later on to address issues raised by landlords.
Ellen Schwartz of the Vermont Workers' Center said the proposal will not solve all the housing challenges.
"It's a drop in the bucket," she said. "It's one protection that keeps a roof over the heads of the people who would be subject to no-cause evictions. But we would also need the larger solutions."
Kristopher Kain of Brattleboro said Friday's hearing had "way more representation" from landlords than renters. Gossage suggested renters might fear retaliation by voicing their support for the proposal.
"It's really tough for us renters right now," Kain said. "The rent just keeps going up and our wages aren't going up. Inflation also is going up."
Gossage expressed worry about a bad recession hitting the economy and its potential effects on tenants.
George Carvill of West Brattleboro noted how the change, if approved by voters, will need to get the blessing of the Vermont Legislature and the governor. He said he agrees housing is a human right but the proposal offers "nothing effective to support that right."
"We need help from the town, the courts, to be able to remove the people who are not being responsible," Cooper said. "Yes, housing is a right. But with rights come responsibilities."
Sue Bellville, landlord, said she works diligently to retain good tenants.
"I really find this will make it more difficult for me to operate in a safe and wholesome manner with both tenants as well as the community," she said.
Select Board Chairman Ian Goodnow thanked attendees for coming out to the hearing.
"It's clearly something that's important to this community," he said.