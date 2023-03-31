BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont State Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a suspicious death that occurred early last night at an apartment building on Birge Street.
Brattleboro Police Chief Norma Hardy asked the public to stay clear of 14 Birge St. while the investigation continues.
She deferred all other questions to the state police.
Police responded to the address at just before 8 p.m. after receiving a report of the sound of gunfire at the building.
According to Brattleboro's property listing, the apartment building is listed as belonging to PE 2 Housing Limited Partnership. The registered agent for the partnership is the Windham & Windsor Housing Trust.
The Reformer has reached out to trust representatives, but has not yet heard back.
Responding officers from the Brattleboro Police Department found an adult man dead inside an apartment and requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.
The victim’s identity is currently unknown.
A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said they saw two people shooting at a vehicle that was leaving the parking lot.
Anyone who might have information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.