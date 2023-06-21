BRATTLEBORO — A security contractor comparing people to cockroaches turned out to be a deal breaker for Brattleboro's chief of police.
"We're building something with the community and I can't have comments like that," said Chief Norma Hardy.
The town of Brattleboro is hoping to hire security to keep an eye on several locations around town, including the Brattleboro Transportation Center and parking garage.
During the June 6 meeting of the Brattleboro Select Board, John Raffensberger, owner of Hill Street Security in Keene, N.H., pitched his services to the board and described his success with offering security to retailers in the region.
“As soon as you show a presence, you’ll automatically see people scurry away,” he said during the meeting. “It’s like cockroaches. You turn the kitchen light on. They literally just run away.”
"I don't want the Brattleboro Police Department to be associated with that phrase," Hardy told the Reformer on Monday.
The Select Board unanimously approved Hardy's request to hire contract security to help the police department keep an eye on certain areas of town such as the parking garage, Brooks Memorial Library, the recreation center on Main Street, and the town's municipal building.
The decision to hire security has been preceded by complaints that the town and its under-staffed police department aren't doing enough to curb crime in downtown.
Town Manager John Potter told the Reformer Tuesday that neither he nor members of the Select Board had received complaints about Raffensberger's comment.
"[Chief Hardy and I] were both surprised by the comment made at the Select Board meeting ... because it showed something contrary to what we thought that firm was about," he told the Reformer. "We will expect from anyone we contract with the same level of professionalism, respect, and empathy shown for all Brattleboro residents and visitors that we see from town and police department staff."
"I want to thank the city of Brattleboro for the opportunity to bid on the security contract," Raffensberger wrote in an email to the Reformer. "I'd also like to thank those who supported us and apologize for the extra work and headaches my comment caused. I wish the residents and the city of Brattleboro well."
Hardy said she has signed a contract with Securitas to supply a security officer for $39 dollars per hour or about $2,184 a week and was considering paying Hill Street $35 an hour until Raffensberger made the comment in the meeting.
Hardy told the Reformer that security officers hired by the town will not be carrying firearms and they will not have the authority to cite or arrest anyone.
"They're going to be our eyes and our ears because I don't have constant surveillance in those places," said Hardy, whose department is short staffed by 10 officers.
At the June 6 meeting, Potter noted five people are attending the Vermont Police Academy in August to receive training to become officers with the Brattleboro Police Department.
Hardy said right now, this is just a pilot program that will be reviewed in 10 weeks.
"But I want everybody to understand that they are an extension of the police, so if anyone tries to harass them, or give them problems, then we will come and take action," said Hardy, who also noted officers will continue to patrol the parking garage and the other locations.