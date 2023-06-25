BRATTLEBORO — This year's Brattle Paddle brought 83 participants out on the Connecticut and West rivers.
"It's grown every year," said Sandy Harris, race coordinator. "I'm really excited."
Harris had been nervous about the weather for Sunday's event but the sun came out and stayed out.
"This was perfect conditions but it's hot — hot could slow somebody down but usually current and wind can cause problems," Harris said. "The paddle gods were with me. "
Participants came from New England, New York and even Cleveland.
Harris said she believes there's more interest now among those who use surf skis and kayaks, and she's getting the word out more. She started the event in 2017 and flatwater racing 10 years ago.
"I've trained here and it just seemed like a perfect place to put on a race and also do something for the community and bring attention to our Connecticut River here," she said.
Last year's event featured 70 participants.
"People are coming out and enjoying the river today," said Tricia Heed, who helped with the race.
Heed said it seems a lot more recreational paddle sports enthusiasts are participating for various reasons.
"It's a real treat to see more people out on the river," she said.
Ten stand-up paddle board users signed up for this year's event. Heed said the sport is becoming more popular.
Heed noted a lot strategy is involved in the race. For instance, participants can pick up a draft from other boats.
The race is part of the New England Canoe and Kayak Race Association’s (NECKRA) flatwater point series and open to everyone. The competitive 9-mile race is part of NECKRA for which competitors will earn points towards a championship.
Due to the different kinds of boats, which include canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and surf skis, there were staggered start times for different classes. The recreational course was 5 miles long.
The race began at the marina on Putney Road where the West and Connecticut rivers intersect. Tim Garland of Surry, N.H., and Mary Hamilton of Keene, N.H. came in first place, ending after one hour, 14 minutes and 30 seconds.
Trailing two seconds behind them were Peter Heed of Keene, N.H., and Ted Kenyon of Connecticut. Marc Lessard of New Hampshire and Del Cummings of Connecticut came in third, ending after one hour, 15 minutes and 32 seconds.
The course passed underneath the bridges on Route 119, Route 9 and Route 5. The race could also be seen from the Bier Garten and outdoor seating at the Whetstone Beer Co.
Last year, Harris opened up registration through paddleguru.com in addition to holding in-person registration. As a result, the event drew participants from Burlington, New York, New Jersey and Quebec, Canada.
Groundworks Collaborative, which has received the proceeds from the event the past two years, will be the beneficiary again this year. While this is the third year for Groundworks Collaborative, Harris said that the intent is to regularly choose different charities to receive the funds raised through the event.
“I’m usually planning to do two years for each. They’ve (Groundworks Collaborative) had it rough this year,” Harris said in an earlier interview. "The hope is as I build more sponsorship and we have more competitors and more local entrants that we build more money to give locally to the community, too."