BRATTLEBORO — Plans are moving forward to add a stop sign to Canal Street heading north toward South Main Street.
“This is an attempt to alleviate what is perceived to be a dangerous condition at that crosswalk and to help to better manage traffic at the connection of South Main to Canal,” Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said.
At the Select Board meeting Tuesday, a first reading of an ordinance amendment included adding the sign and limiting parking on the westerly side of Oak Street right in front of Community House to drop-off and pick-up only from 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Moreland said the board will conduct a public hearing at its Jan. 18 meeting and if the ordinance is amended, the changes will be published in a newspaper. Sixty days later, the ordinance would go into effect as long as the town doesn’t receive a petition of 5 percent of voters objecting to the changes.
Moreland anticipates the Department of Public Works could install the stop sign before the 60-day appeal period ends.
“I know it’s on a to-do list at public works,” Moreland said, adding that former town manager Peter Elwell wanted to have the sign go up as soon as possible to address safety concerns.
Board member Daniel Quipp, who serves on the Traffic Safety Review Committee, said the ordinance changes are required in order to make them “official and enforceable.”
“I guess we could just be cowboys and just stick a stop sign there where we want to,” he said. “But in terms of it being legally enforceable, it would mean nothing.”
Last month, the board approved improvements that included installation of an edge-lit LED stop sign on the southwest corner of the intersection with another sign underneath indicating that oncoming traffic doesn’t stop, installation of an edge-lit LED crosswalk sign at the existing pedestrian crossing sign heading south on Canal Street and replacement of the white pedestrian yield sign before the crosswalk going south on Canal Street with a more reflective yellow sign. Planning Director Sue Fillion had said the committee received several requests from the public calling for action.
“There are a lot of people who are not using the crosswalk,” she said at the time. “That is something we will continue to work on.”
The edge-lit LED signs, states a memo from Fillion, “are solar powered and will flash 24 hours a day. They adjust their light level with the ambient light so they will be brighter during the day to be more visible and dimmer in the evening.”
The limited parking hours are designed to make it safer at Community House, which offers a short-term residential stabilization and assessment program for children 6 to 12 years old, an independent general and special education school for grades K-8 and a summer day care program for children 5 to 13 years old.
“The operators of Community House ... expressed safety concerns for the loading and unloading of students,” states a memo from Moreland. “The Traffic Safety Committee agreed that this change would significantly increase the safety of both pedestrians and vehicles at this busy location during two brief but particularly congested times of day.”
Sandra Stromberg of Brattleboro, former teacher at Community House, called the proposed changes “a pressing need.”