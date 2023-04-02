BRATTLEBORO — Flexing its growing resiliency, Brattleboro has made it to the Final Four of the Strongest Town contest and will square off against Jackson, Tenn.
Brattleboro beat Selma, N.C., last week after advancing from a showdown with Dunellen, N.J. Towns in the Final Four were told by Strong Towns that they did "a fantastic job getting out the vote."
Voting for the Final Four started Monday morning at strongtowns.org/strongesttown. If Brattleboro advances to the championship round, Brattleboro Planning Commission member Sarah Lang or another representative will record a webcast with Rachel Quednau, Strong Town's program director and "Bottom-Up Revolution" podcast host.
After making it to the Elite Eight round of the competition, Brattleboro is among a list of towns whose photo essays will be published by Strong Towns. That will invite “millions of people to take a virtual tour through each town,” according to a statement.
After making it to the Final Four, Brattleboro was profiled by a Strong Towns advocate. Commentary from the advocate published on the contest page is intended to help voters make their next selection.
"I’m excited to see what Strong Town advocates have to say about our sweet little town in the Final Four," Lang said Sunday. "Getting to hear perspectives from those that have similar values as our town will be great insight."
Commentary by Mark Nowotarski of Strong Towns published Monday states that he's impressed "to see how the community and leaders of Brattleboro are focused on their continued efforts to invest in their town, making it safer and more attractive for the benefit of the residents."
"While all of them may have merit and are important, my concern is that they try to accomplish more than what is feasible from both a financial perspective and completing everything as planned," he wrote in part. "I think Brattleboro is a worthy contender for potentially being named 2023 Strongest Town. ... When going through their Town Plan, I was also impressed with their efforts around renewable energy source plan, energy conservation and efficiency, and natural resources — even to the extent the town has an Energy Committee and Conservation Commission."
Before the championship round, representatives from the top two towns will be invited on a live webcast April 10. They will discuss the strength of their towns with Strong Towns staff.
Once the final votes are in, the winner will be declared on April 14.
Lauren Ronnander, communications manager for Strong Towns, previously told the Reformer the contest is about “towns that are working on becoming more resilient, usually by applying the Strong Towns approach.”
Strong Towns updated its mission statement last year to include five core campaigns. This year’s contest focused on those campaigns, which involve building safe and productive streets, creating more housing opportunities through incremental development, drafting budgets that serve residents and are transparent to the public, fighting highway expansion and doing away with needless parking mandates.
In the style of March Madness, 16 towns participated in the starting brackets. Winners advance until one is left.
“Strong Towns promotes the contest to an international audience of millions, encouraging our audience to vote and help the best candidate move forward to the next round,” the nonprofit group said in a statement.
The publicity is meant to reinforce local efforts to build resiliency and provide participating communities as examples for others across North America to emulate.
Strong Towns is hosting a national conference in Charlotte, N.C., for those interested in urban designs and practices. Ronnander said the hope is to bring people together and spark “awesome ideas.”
Strong Towns will pay for a representative of the winning town to attend the conference, where they will receive an award and be an honored guest. Also, the winning town is going to be the subject of a professionally produced video about its resiliency-related efforts.
“My favorite thing about Brattleboro is it’s the best of both worlds,” Lang previously said. “You get an awesome mix of urban and rural, artsy and gritty, progressive and traditional, vibrant and sleepy.”
Lang wrote the application and submitted on behalf of herself, Planning Commission Chairman Tom Mosakowski, Planning Director Sue Fillion and Planning Technician Stephen Hayes.
Strong Towns told Lang it received 40 submissions for the contest. She said she submitted Brattleboro primarily for the promotion.
"I think we have a lot of really amazing things to offer residents and visitors, and Strong Towns is a really great platform to showcase what we have to offer, because the people who are reading or are involved in Strong Towns care about things the people in town care about," she said. "So whether we get some residents or at least new visitors, both would be beneficial.”