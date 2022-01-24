BRATTLEBORO — This year’s ballot won’t be as brimming with Select Board candidates as years prior.
Select Board seats will go uncontested on March 1. Daniel Quipp is seeking a three-year term, and Jessica Gelter and Tim Wessel are running for one-year terms.
“It looks like there will be no challengers to the three seats up for election this year on the Select Board, which I find sad,” Wessel said on his Facebook page for Select Board business. “While I’d love to believe that this is due to the fact that Brattleboro voters feel we are all doing a great job, I mourn the loss of a democratic choice at the voting booth.”
Wessel said last year at annual Representative Town Meeting, the board’s yearly stipends were “nearly tripled with the goal of increasing participation and increasing accessibility for potential candidates. As I argued might happen then, this raise has not produced more candidates or a better board, and I will urge RTM not to raise taxes any further to support Select Board stipends.”
David Gartenstein and Kurt Daims are running for town moderator, a position vacated by Lawrin Crispe after a decade of service.
Gartenstein is a deputy state’s attorney who has served on the Select Board, the now-defunct town School Board and the Development Review Board. Daims is a climate activist, board director at Brattleboro Common Sense and long-time Town Meeting member.
For Brattleboro seats on the Windham Southeast School District Board, Lana Dever and Peter “Fish” Case are running against each other for a three-year term. Dever works as the transitions and empowerment coordinator and youth in transition case manager at Youth Services, and served on the Community Safety Review Committee. Case is a radio personality and newspaper columnist who has organized community events and benefits.