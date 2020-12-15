BRATTLEBORO -- After months of debate and discussion, the Select Board approved amending an ordinance to limit what landlords can initially charge tenants to one month's rent and a security deposit not to exceed the same amount.
Tuesday's 3-2 vote did not come as a surprise. Select Board Chairman Tim Wessel and Vice Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin have opposed the proposal from the Tenants Union of Brattleboro on the grounds that it would discourage efforts to bring more rental units on the market.
"There are better tools to address these barriers of entry," Wessel said at the board meeting held remotely Tuesday, where there was talk of possibly partnering with Southeastern Vermont Community Action to establish a landlord risk mitigation fund similar to existing programs and an announcement that the town will receive grant funding for a consultant to conduct a study on housing needs in the community.
Wessel also worried the ordinance might make landlords raise their rates and add more scrutiny to their screening processes. McLoughlin said it could "crush" landlords working on smaller margins.
Fric Spruyt, a landlord, said it would make him "super picky" about who he takes on as a tenant. He also suggested a group of landlords are considering challenging its legality.
Renters applauded the move. Jackson Stein of the tenants union said the ordinance "could make everyone's lives so much easier going forward."
"I think it would be a really important thing for the town," said Andrew Marchev of Brattleboro, an attorney who has represented tenants and landlords but spoke as a renter. "My personal opinion is the benefits would outweigh the costs."
As one of two facilitators hired by the town to review community safety issues and come up with a report by the end of the month, Shea Witzberger said one of the biggest themes coming up is that "homelessness and lack of access to good housing makes people vulnerable" to all kinds of other problems.
"I'm really grateful that you brought it this far and I hope that you take it all the way," she said.
Dan Normandeau of Dummerston, a landlord, said the board hadn't studied the issue enough and didn't have data to support the proposal. Board members disputed the comments as town staff has researched matters and several hearings have been held.
The ordinance will go into effect in 60 days after the meeting unless a petition to overturn it is signed by 5 percent of the town's voters and submitted within 44 days. It also allows landlords to charge tenants half a month's rent for a pet deposit unless the animal is used to mitigate a disability.
Violations of the ordinance could lead to tickets and fines of no more than $100 for each one. The town also could bring a matter to civil court if necessary.
Board member Daniel Quipp said he believes the ordinance will help the thousands of tenants in town, many of whom are just getting by. Board member Brandie Starr called it "a small but important piece of the puzzle to making sure that the people who wait on you every day, bring out your groceries and make your lattes are just as safely housed as you are."
Work on housing issues will need to continue, said board member Ian Goodnow. He recalled a memo from Planning Director Sue Fillion in September stating that the federal standard says a person should spend no more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent; 50 percent of people in Brattleboro rent and 55 percent of them spend more than 30 percent of their monthly income on rent while 28 percent spend more than 50 percent of their monthly income on rent.
"The fact that this ordinance can potentially have a really positive effect on such a large portion of the people who live in Brattleboro," Goodnow said, "it's a common sense move."
Wessel described the board's disagreement being one over policy, not the need to address housing issues. He said as a landlord, he feels tenants shouldn't be charged three month's rent upfront.
"I don't think it's the right thing to do if you can avoid doing it," he said, urging landlords not to "give up on being a good steward to your community. You are appreciated and you are the people who will be continuing to provide safe homes to people. If this passes, please keep your apartment available for fulltime rental and don't give into the temptation to turn it into a short-term rental, air bnb."
Wessel also asked landlords not to sell their properties to people from far away even though they might be willing to pay a higher price.
"It's unfortunate if we lose good, local, rooted people to some landlords from away who have less of a connection to our community," he said.
Wessel noted the board passed an interim zoning bylaw in September that temporarily eases restrictions in Brattleboro's land use regulations, calling it "responsible for the quick creation of 13 new units in town." He expects the board to continue looking at landlord risk mitigation and other ways to encourage adding more rental properties.
Board members said they would like to review the ordinance after a year to see its impact.