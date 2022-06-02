BRATTLEBORO — With the abrupt departure of the town manager, community members have asked: Why not hire the assistant town manager?
But Assistant Town Manager Patrick Moreland said no thanks.
"I sincerely appreciate all of the support I have received from community members who have encouraged me to apply for the position of town manager," Moreland said Thursday in a statement provided to the Reformer. "Earning that trust is a real honor. I am familiar with the role and know that my talents and interests are better suited to my current position as assistant town manager."
Moreland was hired as assistant town manager in 2011 and previously worked as Dover's economic development specialist. Select Board members have publicly expressed their confidence in him as they seek to find the next town manager.
Moreland will be serving as interim town manager. He was in the role last year before Yoshi Manale, who recently resigned after less than six months on the job, came on board and before the town hired Manale's predecessor Peter Elwell six years earlier.
Moreland said he looks forward to helping the Select Board with its next search and he's "confident that this special community will find the right candidate."
On Tuesday, the board ratified decisions to accept Manale's resignation and sign a severance agreement with him. At the meeting, Ron Cargill of Brattleboro spoke about hiring Moreland as Manale's replacement, a suggestion that has been expressed by others in the community.
"I have full faith in Mr. Moreland's ability to act as the interim town manager and help to lead and guide the town as we search for the next permanent town manager," Board Chairman Ian Goodnow previously told the Reformer. "I have a lot of respect for his experience and institutional knowledge, and I'm really grateful for his willingness to enter into this interim role."