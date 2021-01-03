BRATTLEBORO — With minutes to spare before the start of the second day of the new year, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital delivered its first baby of 2021.
Salem Oyewole was born at 11:46 p.m. Jan. 1 to Sunmisola Joseph and Ayodeji Oyewole of Brattleboro, said Gina Pattison, director of development and marketing at the hospital.
Salem is their first child.
“Salem means Peace,” Ayodeji, the father, said in an email. “2020 has been stressful; the birth of our baby will usher in peace into our family and 2021 will be calm and peaceful.”
Ayodeji said family members were not able to come from Nigeria for the birth due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Vermont’s first baby of the year was delivered at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, according to WVNY. The station said Nora Hoffman was born at 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1.
The Keene Sentinel reported Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., delivered a baby boy just after midnight on New Year’s Day. The parents are from Richmond, N.H.
UNICEF estimated 371,504 babies would be born around the world on New Year’s Day, with Fiji in the Pacific welcoming 2021’s first baby and the United States welcoming the year’s last. The organization said about 140 million children will be born in the new year and their life expectancy is anticipated to be about 84 years.
In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, UNICEF launched the Reimagine campaign. The organization is issuing an urgent appeal worldwide to governments, the public, donors and the private sector to join it in seeking “to respond, recover and reimagine a better, post-pandemic world.”