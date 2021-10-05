BRATTLEBORO — Police are seeking information on a bank robbery that occurred Monday afternoon.
At approximately 4:07 p.m, Brattleboro Police responded to a hold up alarm from People’s United Bank, at 479 Canal Street. On arrival, police learned that the suspect had already fled with an “undisclosed amount of cash.” No weapons were displayed.
The suspect is described as a white male approximately 5-foot, 5 inches wearing a black hood and a ball cap with a light blue face mask. He fled the scene headed southbound on Route 5 in a silver Nissan sedan with tinted windows. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Eaton at 802-257-7950.