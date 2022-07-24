BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested the person suspected of robbing Members 1st Credit Union.
The Brattleboro Police Department responded to the bank off Putney Road for a report holdup alarm at about 1:40 p.m. Monday, July 18, according to a news release.
"It was confirmed that a robbery did occur, and during the robbery the suspect threatened to shoot the teller," states the news release issued Friday.
Police said investigation, which included video review and witness statements, led to the execution of a search warrant at a hotel on Putney Road on Friday.
After the search, Krishtin Long, 28, of Brattleboro, was arrested and held on $2,000 bail. Long was cited for assault and robbery, and grand larceny.