20210810-GSP-MAYS-18.JPG

Roy Gangloff, manufacturing engineer at G. S. Precision Inc., in Brattleboro, Vt., uses one of the older machines in the shop on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.

 Reformer file photo
BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision, Inc., a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems, announced Friday that it acquired SMC Aerospace, a provider of highly engineered tubes and machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GSP is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. SMC represents GSP’s first add-on acquisition since being acquired by AEI. For more than 50 years, SMC has served as a critical supplier of highly engineered hydraulic and fuel tubes, utilizing state-of-the-art machinery and processes to manufacture flight-critical components primarily for the aircraft engine market. SMC operates out of two New Hampshire-based facilities in Laconia. SMC’s CEO Mark McCarthy will remain with the company and help integrate the business into GSP.

“SMC Aerospace is a perfect fit with G.S. Precision, both in terms of corporate culture and its complex tube manufacturing capabilities,” said Matt O’Connell, CEO of GSP, in a news release. “The acquisition of SMC extends our reach within the aerospace industry at a time when demand for these capabilities is only going to increase, enabling us to better serve our customers’ needs.”

“As a family-owned company for more than 50 years, we were committed to finding a partner who understood our business and culture, which we found in both GSP and AEI,” said SMC CEO McCarthy, in the news release. “Joining forces with GSP is a win-win for both companies’ customers by bringing more high-end capabilities, depth of experience, and entrenched knowhow to meet their needs.”