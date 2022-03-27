BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision, Inc., a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems, announced Friday that it acquired SMC Aerospace, a provider of highly engineered tubes and machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
GSP is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. SMC represents GSP’s first add-on acquisition since being acquired by AEI. For more than 50 years, SMC has served as a critical supplier of highly engineered hydraulic and fuel tubes, utilizing state-of-the-art machinery and processes to manufacture flight-critical components primarily for the aircraft engine market. SMC operates out of two New Hampshire-based facilities in Laconia. SMC’s CEO Mark McCarthy will remain with the company and help integrate the business into GSP.
“SMC Aerospace is a perfect fit with G.S. Precision, both in terms of corporate culture and its complex tube manufacturing capabilities,” said Matt O’Connell, CEO of GSP, in a news release. “The acquisition of SMC extends our reach within the aerospace industry at a time when demand for these capabilities is only going to increase, enabling us to better serve our customers’ needs.”
“As a family-owned company for more than 50 years, we were committed to finding a partner who understood our business and culture, which we found in both GSP and AEI,” said SMC CEO McCarthy, in the news release. “Joining forces with GSP is a win-win for both companies’ customers by bringing more high-end capabilities, depth of experience, and entrenched knowhow to meet their needs.”