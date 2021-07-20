BRATTLEBORO -- Firefighters knocked down a basement fire within less than a half hour of arriving on scene.
The fire department responded to the two-story wood frame building at 44 New England Dr. at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday, finding "no obvious sign of fire from the front of the building," according to a news release. Crews found smoke in the basement and requested that the fire be upgraded to a second alarm.
The fire was knocked down by firefighters and they confirmed all occupants were out of the building, according to the news release.
"Crews then removed the dryer from the building and confirmed no fire extension," states the news release. "The fire was mostly contained to the dryer with minimal fire damage to the building."
The fire department deemed the fire under control at 11:33 a.m. Smoke was removed from the building, which was then considered safe for residents to re-occupy.